Revitalization plan for Dearington Hills Apartments moving forward following council's approval

A plan proposing large-scale renovations to Lynchburg's Dearington Hills Apartments received the green light from Lynchburg City Council this week, paving the way for 80 brand new units at the complex in the first phase of construction.

Long term, the Lynchburg Regional Housing Authority plans to demolish and fully rebuild 242 units on the property, with it being a mix of row homes, town houses, senior-style and garden-style apartments, all at the request of residents during the planning process.

Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the designation of the Dearington Hills Apartments as a revitalization area during its Tuesday night regular meeting.

According to the resolution, LRHA received $973,000 from Virginia Housing for the project, and the redevelopment will be financed in part with low-income housing tax credits.

Revitalization at Dearington Hills is the starting point of a five-year strategic plan passed by the LRHA's board of commissioners in 2021, executive director Mary Mayrose said in August.

The entire plan for the Dearington Hills complex will likely be split up into at least three phases, spread out over the next few years, Mayrose said Tuesday. The first phase of the project will take place at the "D" section of the neighborhood, the northernmost section of Dearington.

Currently, there are 100 units at the Dearington Hills Apartments.

According to Mayrose, the plan is to renovate about 80 of those units in the first phase, another 100 units in the second phase, and the third phase will bring the total number of units to 242.

Originally constructed in 1959 and 1960, Dearington Hills is the oldest of the city's public housing communities that have at least 100 units, Mayrose said.

Despite years of cosmetic upgrades and renovations, she said at last week's council work session the buildings "still look like public housing, and it's time to change that."

Additionally, the apartments at Dearington Hills are on the small end, with one-bedroom units coming in below 600 square feet and two-bedroom units being about 850 square feet, according to Mayrose's presentation.

With other issues such as water heaters being located in the kitchen; inadequate off-street parking; no Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible units; and aging water and gas piping, the complex is due for a upgrade.

Not only will the demolition and construction of new units provide improved housing, the project also will create increased affordable housing opportunities by increasing the number of units, taking a "bite out of the elephant" of the city's affordable housing issue, Mayrose said in a recent interview.

The Dearington Hills Apartments revitalization also is supported by the recently-passed Dearington Neighborhood Plan, which aims to improve the entire neighborhood and Jefferson Park, not just the apartments.

In the discussion regarding Jefferson Park, some residents were concerned over construction in the area due to the potential methane gases emitting from the former landfill in the middle of Jefferson Park, which is where the old pools once sat.

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, who represents the ward where Dearington Hills is located, said concerns over methane gases have been addressed, pointing out that city staff said in October that current methane gas levels are "significantly lower" than the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's maximum allowed amounts.

There are no plans for construction in the immediate area of the former landfill, city planners said when the neighborhood plan was passed in October.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, who sits on the LRHA board of commissioners, said she's looking forward to the increased housing stock "because you definitely have that need and waiting list there."

Construction could begin in the next 20 to 24 months, Mayrose said in August.