Lynchburg Grows, a nonprofit farm deeply rooted in the history of Lynchburg since the 1920s, is undergoing a renovation project that not only preserves its heritage but also paves the way for a brighter and more impactful future.

Thanks to grants from the Community Foundation Century Fund and a generous $100,000 contribution from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, the farm at 1339 Englewood St. is revitalizing its power shed, turning it into a multifunctional space that will bolster its mission of providing healthy food access and education to the community.

The restoration is set to be completed by late summer or early fall, Executive Director Shelley Blades said.

She said by preserving a piece of that history through the restoration of the power shed or boiler plant, Lynchburg Grows is reaffirming its commitment to the community and showcasing its growth and expansion.

“It was part of the original farm and its original purpose was to have a huge boiler in it and that’s how all the greenhouses were heated,” she said. “So, they would bring the coal in the boiler and then that [steam] would go into the greenhouses and they used that all the way through the 1990s.”

The revitalized building will serve multiple purposes, fulfilling important needs for the organization, she said. The space that previously housed the boiler will be transformed into a large storage area, providing much-needed room for the tractor, lawnmowers and other essential tools used on the farm. This enhancement will streamline operations and ensure the equipment remains in good condition, supporting the organization’s mission of providing healthy, locally grown food to the community.

The other portion of the building will be converted into an ADA accessible meeting space with a kitchen and bathroom facilities. This space will be used for hosting educational classes, including Lynchburg Grows’ FreshRx program. Through this program, community members will be taught about nutrition, meal planning and cooking healthy meals for themselves and their families. The aim is to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to make better food choices, particularly those facing barriers to accessing fresh, nutritious ingredients.

“So that’ll be nice just to have everything contained on the farm,” she said. “We also don’t have a space for like board meetings and stuff so this will be a space for that as well.”

Blades said Lynchburg Grows plans to expand its programming to engage more with children. Future plans include starting a FreshRx program tailored specifically for kids and providing education for volunteers and employees with disabilities who may need assistance with meal preparation.

She said the renovation is a step forward for the organization and she has been encouraged to see the community come together to help raise the money.

“Things are always changing,” she said. “We’ve renovated some of the greenhouses to make them more modern, which means that we had to tear down some of the old greenhouses, which is sad, because this property has meant so much to Lynchburg, so to be able to preserve a piece of the property is really cool.”