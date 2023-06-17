The historic Ellington theater, located at 421 Rivermont Ave., has been transformed into a residential complex now called the Ellington Lofts. The brainchild of developer Tony West, the project recently reached completion, offering 15 unique apartment units to prospective residents.

Obtaining approval from the city to rezone the property in 2020, West acquired the Ellington in 2018 for $210,000. Now, after years of meticulous planning and restoration efforts, the former playhouse stands as a testament to the city’s commitment to preserving its rich heritage.

Kandise Powell, West’s property manager, said they began working on the project about a year ago and said the apartments will be available for occupancy starting July 1. At Ellington Lofts, there are 15 units available, ranging from one-bedroom, one-bath configurations to one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath layouts.

The apartments will be for rent and begin at $950 per month.

Featuring an array of floor plans, the apartments range in size from 600 square-feet to more spacious options. Many of the units are designed as two-level lofts, with some larger apartments located on the upper floors. The renovation included the installation of windows, which were previously absent in the building, allowing natural light to flood the interiors.

“When we first acquired the property, it was essentially an open space,” Powell said. “So they had to put in all the windows, because there were none and we put in two levels.”

Powell said getting the windows put in was the biggest challenge.

With downtown right across the bridge and the historical significance of the building, she hopes people will appreciate what the Ellington has to offer.

Preserving the building’s historical significance was a priority during the renovation. The developers took care to retain the original architectural elements and highlight the theater’s past while introducing contemporary features that cater to the needs of today’s residents. The larger units boast higher ceilings, enhancing the sense of space and grandeur.

The building, which dates back to 1930, had undergone various renovations before it closed several years ago.

The Ellington building has housed other businesses over the years, a Masonic lodge and one of the state’s first community theaters among them.

But over the last 30 years, it became synonymous with its former occupant, The Ellington Fellowship Playhouse, a nonprofit organization separate from the building itself.

The nonprofit traces its roots back to the early 1980s, when Lynchburg businessmen James Arnold, Howard Langhorne, Phillip Elliott and Ronald White bought and renovated the building.

In 1984, they began hosting both theatrical and musical performances there, eventually shifting to all music, and along the way started The Ellington Fellowship Playhouse, which is named after jazz great Duke Ellington.

The Ellington hosted a mix of local, regional and national acts, including Grammy-winning guitarist Doc Watson and D.C. blues band The Nighthawks, as well as the Hackensaw Boys and reggae musician Corey Harris.

The Ellington Lofts project marks a significant milestone for the lower Rivermont area, as Powell predicts it to be the last large-scale multi-unit development in the vicinity. However, smaller projects are on the horizon, with plans for four-unit buildings adjacent to the Ellington Lofts. One such project is located at 100 Horseford Road, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024, offering about 15 units.