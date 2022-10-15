Revolutionary War veteran honored with patriot markers in Bedford ceremony

BEDFORD -- The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) are dedicated to ensuring those who fought for independence are not forgotten. Standing at attention Saturday before a backdrop of mountains and farmland, Virginia SAR Chapter members in historic garb were a striking reminder of the conflict.

Leadership from Virginia SAR Chapters and members of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) chapters gathered at the Logwood Family Cemetery in Bedford Saturday to place two patriot markers at the grave of Capt. Thomas Logwood, a Revolutionary War veteran

Representatives of local Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapters also were in attendance at the ceremony; members of SAR, CAR and DAR are descendants of patriot participants in the American Revolutionary War.

Paula Schwoerer, sixth-great granddaughter of Logwood, provided a brief biography of her ancestor. She stood on his farmland, feet in front of his grave, and within view of the grand white brick house he built and died in.

According to Ken Bonner, President of Loudon's Sergeant Major John Champe SAR Chapter, it would have been a typical layout for an 18th-century farm to have a family cemetery within walking distance of the main home.

Logwood was born in Henrico County in 1740, the son of English immigrants. He and his first wife Anne had seven children, a few of whom are also buried in the cemetery.

Logwood came to Bedford County in 1773 and bought an initial 300-acre parcel that would grow to a 5,000-acre estate near what is now Sedalia.

“The main part of the house on this property was constructed by Thomas Logwood before the Revolutionary War," Schwoerer said. "It is made of bricks made on this property. The exterior walls are 18-inches thick and are solid brick."

Logwood was a captain in the Bedford County militia and fought at Guilford Courthouse in North Carolina, receiving three wounds in battle. In 1777 he signed the Bedford County Oath of Affirmation along with 150 other Bedford residents.

After the Revolutionary War Logwood served as High Sheriff of Bedford County, one of two Commissioners of the Tax in 1787 and a member of the Virginia General Assembly in 1789. He and James Buford surveyed the road from his farm to the town of Bedford, then known as Liberty.

“Captain Logwood died in the house behind us on the 10th of September 1821, just over 201 years ago. He was a well-respected citizen of his community, a family man, land speculator and a patriot of the American Revolution,” Schwoerer said.

Schwoerer’s grandson Jacob, and Logwood’s eighth-great-grandson, is a SAR and CAR member and removed shrouds over the brass markers with great solemnity.

“What we try to do is we try to honor every American Revolutionary War patriot,” including anyone who contributed to the patriot cause, even those who didn't take up arms, former President of Winchester's Patrick Henry SAR Chapter Dale Corey said.

“We have over 5,000 Revolutionary War patriots buried in the state of Virginia,” Corey added.

Former President of Charlottesville’s Thomas Jefferson SAR Chapter Pat Kelly explained Virginia was the largest and richest colony during the Revolutionary war. "When you paid the 1783 property taxes in Virginia you were paying off the national debt for the war," Kelly said. "So everyone who paid their 1783 property taxes in Virginia is considered a patriot.”

Kelly called the Bedford County venue “stupendous.” Placing an honorary marker on the grave of a patriot buried on his land, next to the house he built, Kelly added: “It doesn’t get much better than this.”