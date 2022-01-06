Rising COVID hospitalizations force Centra to open space at Bedford Memorial Hospital

As hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have climbed dramatically in a post-holiday surge, Centra has opened space at Bedford Memorial Hospital to help care for the influx of patients.

As of Thursday afternoon, 112 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at Centra’s Lynchburg General, Southside Community and Bedford Memorial hospitals, up from 67 two weeks ago at just the Lynchburg and Southside hospitals. The previous high was 109 patients, set in September.

Of the 112 patients presently hospitalized, 91 are not vaccinated.

The number of patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday afternoon stood at 16, of whom 12 have been placed on ventilators. Of those patients in intensive care, 12 are unvaccinated.

With the rising number of cases in the community, Centra started using Bedford Memorial Hospital to care for COVID-19 patients and is working to identify more hospital space in case the surge in patients is prolonged, the hospital said in a news release Wednesday. Centra also is dealing with staffing shortages, compounded by caregivers themselves testing positive.

“We continue to see rising COVID inpatient volumes across our system,” the hospital system said. “This is in conjunction with a very large number of positive cases in our communities, which continue to climb at an extremely fast rate. In addition, the rate of test positivity continues to be higher than we have seen in the past, at times appearing to approach 50%. This pattern of rapid spread is very suggestive of the Omicron variant, although we still do not have confirmation of this by genotypic sequencing through the [Virginia Department of Health].”

Centra also has restricted visitors to one at a time per adult patient, and visitors must be 16 or older. Visitation time shifted to 2 to 7 p.m. for all Centra hospitals.

The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has added significant stress on area emergency rooms, creating long waits. Centra’s news release noted the hospital census at all Centra facilities is at or beyond normal capacity and the testing capability in the Lynchburg area is strained.

Case counts in the Lynchburg area as reported by the Virginia Department of Health have risen sharply, too. VDH reported 170 confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday in Lynchburg alone, and 282 confirmed cases Jan. 2, while the seven-day average of new cases per day jumped from 61 to 143 just last week.

Statewide, 15,840 cases were reported Thursday, which comes on the heels of a statewide single-day record of 19,506, set Jan. 2.

In Lynchburg, 44.8% of the population is fully vaccinated and 18.6% have received a booster shot, according to the health department.

Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 47.7% to 51.2%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

Due to the community spread, the following testing events are upcoming:

Saturday, Jan. 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency Practice; 2323 Memorial Ave., Suite 10, Lynchburg. Testing is for anyone 16 years or older who has symptoms or has had close contact exposure.

Weekly on Wednesdays, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Virginia Department of Health’s Lynchburg location at 307 Allegheny Ave.

Centra has established a coronavirus hotline at (434) 200-1225 to find testing opportunities, as well as asking patients to visit centrahealth.com/where-go-care to determine options to receive care at Centra based on symptoms and location in hopes of offsetting longer wait times at its already overtaxed emergency departments.