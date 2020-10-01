Rivermont Early Learning Center to close Friday

Tomorrow will be the last day for students at Rivermont Early Learning Center.

The board of directors on Sept. 14 made the decision to close the center, located at 1301 Rivermont Ave. inside Gospel Community Church, due to low enrollment.

“Due to the pandemic, families weren’t ready to come back,” Director Ellen Feild said. “With more families working from home, they didn’t need child care during this season. Some had students home from the public schools and they made other arrangements for their preschool-age children.”

The center serves children ages 6 weeks to pre-K and has been open for more than 30 years.

It had originally closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in March and reopened in early July but only had 50% of students return.

“Most have found other places to go but it’s hard to find space in Lynchburg,” Feild said. “There is a great support system in Lynchburg for early child care education but there is also a great need for more quality centers. It’s hard to find infant care in Lynchburg, which makes it sad for me.”

She said she had 25 spots open for children up to 1 year old that are no longer available for those children. Staff of the center are helping those families find other placements.

