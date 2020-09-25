Rivermont Schools sold to administrative company

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centra Health has sold Rivermont Schools, which serve young people with special needs, to an administrative company that runs several educational and support service companies.

The healthcare provider announced it signed a definitive agreement with Salisbury Management last week after a competitive bid process, according to spokesperson Diane Ludwig. She said the sale price is “proprietary” and Centra received “fair market value” for the 11 facilities, which are scattered throughout the state.

The schools have been in operation since 1986 and currently serve about 750 students, Ludwig said. There’s one school and an autism program at separate sites in Lynchburg.

Ludwig said children and families enrolled won’t need to do anything during the transition. School staff will transition over to their new employer at the end of the year.

“We believe it is in the best interest of the students that the schools be part of an organization that specifically focuses its mission on education and will provide the necessary support for future success,” Dr. Andy Mueller, CEO of Centra is quoted as saying in a press release. “Moreover, Centra’s core business is healthcare and this sale will allow us to solely focus on continuing to provide and enhance the care we provide to the communities we serve.”

The schools are now New Story Schools, a subsidiary of Salisbury Management that also manages schools in Pennsylvania. Besides educating youth with special needs, the management company’s other subsidiaries provide services for adults with developmental disabilities, behavioral health services and services for those with hearing impairments.

