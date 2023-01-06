Road cleanup ordered near Rosedale development in Lynchburg

A large development under construction in Lynchburg was ordered by the city last week to pay a fine and clean up dirt and mud that was tracked onto Graves Mill Road and led to citizen complaints.

In 2016, the Rosedale property received a conditional use permit from Lynchburg City Council to build a cluster commercial development next to Bella Rose Plantation and Events on Graves Mill Road.

The property owner, Thomas Builders of Virginia, plans to build the site out as a mix of commercial and residential uses including apartments — which are under construction now — restaurants, and a big-box store. Tom Bell, of Thomas Builders, said the first phase includes about 70 acres.

City Zoning Administrator Kevin Henry said construction began last spring. He said the driveway out of the development slopes down into Graves Mill Road and has a lot of exposed soil.

“We get these rainstorms and especially when you get them in the wintertime, the ground doesn't dry up as well,” Henry said. “During a summer rainfall, stuff dries out a lot quicker. So when that site stays wet, you get rain and then maybe two days later it rains again and it’s not drying out.”

The city has construction requirements, including stone entrances for some sites, so dirt can come off the wheels of construction equipment.

“But if they have a 40-acre site that they’re working on and doing all sorts of stuff, you’ve got dump trucks coming in and out of that site all day long,” Henry said.

Bell said in the early hours of Monday, a tractor trailer delivering trusses tracked some mud into Graves Mill Road upon its departure.

“Like many companies our employees were celebrating the New Year’s holiday being it fell on a weekend but when made aware of the matter I dispatched a crew of workers there quickly [to] get it cleaned up,” Bell said. “Personally, I don’t find this as much of a story other than one of the biggest developments in the city’s history is underway and this isn’t all that uncommon but as of [Friday], the main road into the site is being paved which should help to rectify any tracking issues going forward.”

Bell said the road took 30 minutes to clean up.

In response to this issue of tracking dirt and mud into the road, Thomas Builders plans to modify the construction entrance, Henry said, and will install a mat that removes mud from vehicles.

Most importantly, Henry said, the builder has been instructed to continue cleaning up the street when dirt and mud ends up on Graves Mill Road, which he said is crucial for the safety of drivers.

“Safety is a big issue,” he said. “Depending on how much mud gets out on the road, it's not safe if it's slick and that’s a 45-mile-an-hour road through there.”

The city has recently started enforcing erosion and sediment fines, of which Rosedale will receive the first fine the city has levied, $1,000 for the dirt that was tracked onto the road.

“We’ve had the ability to do it, but we really hadn't had the need to, but we've just felt like we needed a little extra ammo in our pocket to deal with situations like this where there's continued issues, because I don't know how many times it's been, but we've gotten several complaints about this particular E&S issue of dirt out into the road,” Henry said.