Roanoke man to serve one year for killing passenger in meth-related crash

Spencer later admitted he had used meth earlier in the day and before the crash, Wheelock said, but maintained no one was in the vehicle with him.

Investigators found a body in the Jeep’s passenger seat that was “burnt beyond recognition,” Wheelock said. DNA tests confirmed the remains were those of 60-year-old James Sparks, who was doing tree work with Spencer at the time and temporarily living with him. Wheelock said Sparks was from southwestern Virginia. A medical examiner determined he died accidentally because of blunt force trauma to the head.

Wheelock asked for a one-year prison sentence, well below the sentencing guidelines for Spencer based on the crash and his history, which recommended a low end of five years and three months.

He said the single witness to the crash died in September and Sparks’ family has agreed to the sentence. Another factor that drove him to seek a lower sentence was Spencer’s health — he said Spencer was debilitated by the crash and has had medical crises while in jail.

Daniel McNamara, Spencer’s defense attorney, said there was sufficient evidence to convict his client, and Spencer didn’t say anything when given a chance by the court to do so.

Bedford County Circuit Court Judge James Updike followed Wheelock’s agreed on recommendation of a one-year active prison sentence on the involuntary manslaughter charge, with credit for time Spencer’s already served, and a $250 fine on the DUI charge. After he’s released, he’ll have to be of good behavior for 10 years and his driver’s license will be suspended indefinitely.

