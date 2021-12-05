Rockfish Valley Foundation unveils new trail map with help from William & Mary geology program

For nature and geology lovers, Nelson County’s Rockfish Valley is ground zero because of its impressive geological features and history.
Through a partnership with William & Mary’s geology department and Chuck Bailey, a geology professor at the College, the Rockfish Valley Foundation (RVF) unveiled a new trail map for the area frequented by nature lovers in Nelson County.
Bailey was at the RVF National History Center on Saturday giving a presentation on geology in the valley, as well as background information on how the new trail map came about, and the stops on the trail.
The pamphlet has a shaded relief map as well, helping hikers see the slopes of the trail.
“For me, what is so important about this trail network, is that it provides access to the community to actually see what is one of the extraordinarily scenic regions of Virginia,” Bailey said.
“Public space and public trails, to me, are hugely important if we are going to appreciate the outdoors, the water, the rocks, the environment and all that.”
Bailey said the project was launched in 2019 with the help of four research students in college’s geology program to help do the field work. The project hit a snag due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was able to be finished this year when the classes could get back in the field to finish the work.
The trail map lays out six stops on the Rockfish Valley Trails that are points of interest for people who like to study geological history. The pamphlet has exact latitude and longitude locations, with detailed descriptions of the geological history of each of those areas.
It talks about the history of the Rockfish River, exposed rocks, and their beginnings that Bailey states go back hundreds of millions of years, as well as some information on things such as stream restoration.
Stream restoration is especially important at the Rockfish River because of its history with the remnants of Hurricane Camille, which left devastation in the Rockfish Valley region in 1969. According to the presentation, the river was greatly impacted because of the flooding and wash out of the immense rainfall.
Since then, the river has been the subject to some restoration.
By creating this new educational trail map, RVF is hoping to continue to get people outdoors in the region to continue to educate on the impressive geological history of this scenic area.
“This foundation is all about education,” Peter Agelasto III, the chairman of the RVF said on Saturday. “It’s all about water, rocks, plants and animals because they work with each other for the past, present and the future.”
“We are hoping to tell the story of one of the most interesting parts of Virginia through this project.”
The RVF also has plans to create other ways to inform visitors, such as an app, that will help locate some of the mountains in the area, and provide background information on them as well.
The trail starts at the Camille Trail Head, at 721 Rockfish Valley Highway in Nellysford. The entrance is just a few hundred yards south of the Bold Rock Taproom on the highway.
The trail map pamphlets are at the RVF Natural History Center, at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway, just a few miles north of the Taproom.
“Through this project, people are now able to put their arms around the rocks, mountains, and the water, and fill their knowledge,” Agelasto said.
“Whether they are four years old or 80 years old, they can build their knowledge and get excited about the natural resources of this amazing place.”