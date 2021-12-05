Rockfish Valley Foundation unveils new trail map with help from William & Mary geology program

The trail map lays out six stops on the Rockfish Valley Trails that are points of interest for people who like to study geological history. The pamphlet has exact latitude and longitude locations, with detailed descriptions of the geological history of each of those areas.

It talks about the history of the Rockfish River, exposed rocks, and their beginnings that Bailey states go back hundreds of millions of years, as well as some information on things such as stream restoration.

Stream restoration is especially important at the Rockfish River because of its history with the remnants of Hurricane Camille, which left devastation in the Rockfish Valley region in 1969. According to the presentation, the river was greatly impacted because of the flooding and wash out of the immense rainfall.

Since then, the river has been the subject to some restoration.

By creating this new educational trail map, RVF is hoping to continue to get people outdoors in the region to continue to educate on the impressive geological history of this scenic area.

“This foundation is all about education,” Peter Agelasto III, the chairman of the RVF said on Saturday. “It’s all about water, rocks, plants and animals because they work with each other for the past, present and the future.”