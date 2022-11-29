 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rookie's opens at River Ridge mall

Rookies River Ridge

Rookies opened near Belk on Nov. 25

 Provided photo

There are just some purchases that are better made in person. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

River Ridge mall has announced Rookie’s, an ice cream and cookie shop, has joined its roster of retailers.

The store, located near the Belk interior entrance of the center, opened Friday.

Rookie’s offers rotating flavors of freshly baked cookies, homemade ice cream, and its signature ice cream sandwiches. The chain has two other locations in the Lynchburg area, on Norfolk Avenue off Rivermont Avenue and Forest Road near Kroger, as well as one each in Smith Mountain Lake and Roanoke.

“We’re excited to welcome Rookie’s to the property,” Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge, said in a news release. “We hope customers will enjoy their delicious treats while taking a break from holiday shopping.”

The store will be located between Belk and Zales, and will be open during regular shopping center operating hours.

People are also reading…

"We sell the most delicious cookies that are baked fresh daily, and pair them with our own handcrafted ice cream — but what we hope to create are memories that are shared with friends and family! We hope to continue that mission at River Ridge and are looking forward to the experiences we will share with everyone there,” Holly Nickerson, co-owner of Rookies, said in a news release.

 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese police checking for banned apps like Instagram and Twitter during protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert