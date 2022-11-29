Rookie's opens at River Ridge mall

There are just some purchases that are better made in person. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
River Ridge mall has announced Rookie’s, an ice cream and cookie shop, has joined its roster of retailers.
The store, located near the Belk interior entrance of the center, opened Friday.
Rookie’s offers rotating flavors of freshly baked cookies, homemade ice cream, and its signature ice cream sandwiches. The chain has two other locations in the Lynchburg area, on Norfolk Avenue off Rivermont Avenue and Forest Road near Kroger, as well as one each in Smith Mountain Lake and Roanoke.
“We’re excited to welcome Rookie’s to the property,” Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge, said in a news release. “We hope customers will enjoy their delicious treats while taking a break from holiday shopping.”
The store will be located between Belk and Zales, and will be open during regular shopping center operating hours.
"We sell the most delicious cookies that are baked fresh daily, and pair them with our own handcrafted ice cream — but what we hope to create are memories that are shared with friends and family! We hope to continue that mission at River Ridge and are looking forward to the experiences we will share with everyone there,” Holly Nickerson, co-owner of Rookies, said in a news release.
From the archives: River Ridge mall
August 4, 1978. The 80-acre site for the shopping mall off Candlers Mountain Road, lower left, is nearly cleared. The road running diagonally from the lower left to the upper right is Candlers Mountain Road. According to the original caption that ran with this photo, the $50 million mall was to be called Lynchburg Centre.
1978. The location of River Ridge mall, prior to construction of the $50 million project.
June 21, 1978. As grading of the site gets underway, an unknown official holds up an artist's rendering of the completed interior.
On September 7, 1978, grading of the property was well underway.
1980. The exact date of this photo is not known, but the parking lot paving at River Ridge mall appears to be underway.
1980. The exact date of this photo is not known, but the parking lot paving at River Ridge mall appears to be underway.
Aug. 1, 1980. A crowd waits for the official opening of Thalhimers at River Ridge mall. More than 10,000 people entered the new store in the first two hours, exceeding projections.
Fred Knight
Elaborate Christmas decorations have been a hallmark of River Ridge mall, particularly in the early years. This photo is thought to be from the early 1980s, possibly from the first Christmas it was open in 1980.
Elaborate Christmas decorations have always been part of the River Ridge mall. This photo is thought to be from the very early 1980s, possibly from the first Christmas it was open in 1980. Do you recognize these Santa's helpers?
Another look at Christmas decorations at River Ridge mall. This photo is thought to be from the very early 1980s, possibly from the first Christmas it was open in 1980.
Elaborate Christmas decorations have always been part of the River Ridge mall. This photo is thought to be from the very early 1980s, possibly from the first Christmas it was open in 1980.
Feb 26, 1981. The interior of the Sears store.
This photo from Feb. 26, 1981 appears to show shoppers fascinated by live models posing as store mannequins.
News & Advance file photo
September 1990. Interior view of the mall toward the entrance to what is now Belk.
September 1990. A view inside the mall looking toward Sears.
September 1990. Interior view of the mall. Do you recognize any of the stores in this shot?
July 18, 1990. Monica Arthur, Montgomery Ward sales manager in the children's department, stocks merchandise at the new store.
Aug. 11, 1992. Some remodeling work to the interior of River Ridge mall.
News & Advance file photo
Aug. 11, 1992 - Some major renovations were underway inside the mall.
December 21, 1993. Sisters Teri Lee, 2, and Jeri Lee Kirby,4, left, of Madison Heights laugh as they interact with some mechanical singing bears that were a fixture of River Ridge mall Christmas decorations for many years.
Dec. 21, 1993. Parents look on as children enjoy a ride on a toy train through Christmas decorations. Generations of parents and children have participated in holiday rituals at the mall; were you among them?
News & Advance file photo
March 8, 1994. Smoking was still allowed in the mall, but not for much longer. After June 1, 1994, smoking was banned inside River Ridge mall.
News & Advance file photo
Dec. 26, 2011. Customers roam through Belk at River Ridge mall to buy new items and make returns the day after Christmas.
Sam O'Keefe/The News&Advance
In this November 2012 file photo, shoppers walk through River Ridge mall in Lynchburg.
Sam O'Keefe
In this July 8, 2014 photo, Josh Bennett, left, and Jacob Harlow walk through River Ridge mall, just as generations of Central Virginia youth have done.
File photo
Dec. 14, 2014. Tuba players perform Christmas songs with other brass musicians during Tuba Christmas at River Ridge mall on a Sunday afternoon. Live performances by Central Virginia students have been a staple of the holiday season for many years.
Max Oden
As the retail environment in Central Virginia has continued to evolve, the fortunes of particular stores and the mall as a whole have continued to change. A shopper walks past an empty store in this file photo from early 2015.
Jill Nance
Feb. 11, 2016. Construction is underway on a Residence Inn at River Ridge mall near Wards Road. During the years since the mall was constructed, the retail environment along Wards Road has changed dramatically.
Jay Westcott
River Ridge mall seen from Candlers Mountain on Friday March 11, 2016 in Lynchburg.
Lathan Goumas
A couple walks past the entrance to Macy's while at the River Ridge mall on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Lynchburg, Va. The River Ridge mall Macy's store is one of 100 locations nationwide that will be shuttered.
Lathan Goumas/The News & Advance
Macy's at River Ridge mall, seen from Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas
Violet Hiskey, 1, shows the Easter Bunny her favorite toy during a photo shoot at River Ridge Mall on Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
Children start to work on their flying creations during River Ridge Kids Club's first event at River Ridge Mall Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Lathan Goumas
Children start to work on their flying creations during River Ridge Kids Club's first event at River Ridge Mall Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Lathan Goumas
People applaud the lighting of the River Ridge Mall Christmas tree on November 23, 2018. The tree stands 23 feet tall and people are able to walk through it. The tree was lit at 6 p.m. on Black Friday, kicking off the Christmas season for River Ridge Mall.
Taylor Irby
Angela Martinez, 8, of Forest plays in the River Ridge Mall Christmas Tree on November 23, 2018.
Taylor Irby
Filmgoers line up for the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere at Regal Cinemas River Ridge Thursday evening, April 25, 2019.
Rachel Mahoney
Fair goers enjoy a ride called the Yoyo at the Lisko Family Midway Amusements Inc. carnival in front of River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg , VA, May 24, 2019. (Taylor Irby/The News & Advance)
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
The sun sets over the Lisko Family Midway Amusements Inc. carnival in front of River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg , VA, May 24, 2019. (Taylor Irby/The News & Advance)
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
Za’Mya Mosley, 8. reacts to losing a game at the Lisko Family Midway Amusements Inc. carnival in front of River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg , VA, May 24, 2019. (Taylor Irby/The News & Advance)
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
The Lisko Family Midway Amusements Inc. carnival in front of River Ridge Mall seen from the ferris wheel in Lynchburg , VA, May 24, 2019. (Taylor Irby/The News & Advance)
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
One of the aquatic tanks at SeaQuest in Lynchburg, September 4, 2019.
Taylor Irby/The News & Advance
Construction workers get ready to continue the demolition of the former Sears building at River Ridge mall on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Photo by Emily Elconin/The News & Advance
Building debris lies on the ground after the first morning of the demolition of the former Sears building at River Ridge mall on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Photo by Emily Elconin/The News & Advance
Sophie Emerson, of Madison Heights, (left) walks into a store with her mother, Kimberly Emerson, at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Taylor Irby
People walk through River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Taylor Irby
Geneva Agnew, (left), 5, plays with Gavin Agnew, 3, at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Taylor Irby
Customers browse products and gifts from local artisans, crafters and makers at Christmas at the Ridge in River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
PHOTOS BY Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Customers browse products and gifts from local artisans, crafters and makers at Christmas at the Ridge in River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
Customers browse products and gifts from local artisans, crafters and makers at Christmas at the Ridge in River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Kendall Warner/The News & Advance
