Rookie's opens at River Ridge mall

River Ridge mall has announced Rookie’s, an ice cream and cookie shop, has joined its roster of retailers.

The store, located near the Belk interior entrance of the center, opened Friday.

Rookie’s offers rotating flavors of freshly baked cookies, homemade ice cream, and its signature ice cream sandwiches. The chain has two other locations in the Lynchburg area, on Norfolk Avenue off Rivermont Avenue and Forest Road near Kroger, as well as one each in Smith Mountain Lake and Roanoke.

“We’re excited to welcome Rookie’s to the property,” Melissa Faria, general manager at River Ridge, said in a news release. “We hope customers will enjoy their delicious treats while taking a break from holiday shopping.”

The store will be located between Belk and Zales, and will be open during regular shopping center operating hours.

"We sell the most delicious cookies that are baked fresh daily, and pair them with our own handcrafted ice cream — but what we hope to create are memories that are shared with friends and family! We hope to continue that mission at River Ridge and are looking forward to the experiences we will share with everyone there,” Holly Nickerson, co-owner of Rookies, said in a news release.