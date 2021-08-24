 Skip to main content
Rookies to open new location in Rivermont
Rookies is coming to Rivermont.

The homemade ice cream sandwich shop has locations in Forest and Roanoke is planning to open at its new location at 174 Norfolk Ave. on Sept. 7.

The new Rookies will offer all of its signature cookies, ice cream and coffee at the former Good Karma Tea location next to Rivermont Pizza.

The cookie shop will have two walk-up windows to order from and picnic and bistro tables around the back of the building.

Jordan Nickerson, co-owner of Rookies, said the inside of the building will be used as office space for the business’ growing team.

The new location is about 25 minutes away from the flagship location off U.S. 221 and Nickerson said there are plenty of people living in the Boonsboro and Rivermont areas who have either never heard of Rookies or don’t bother to drive out to Forest to get the products.

“We like being close to downtown as well as other businesses like the Rivermont BierHaus and Rivermont Pizza,” he said. “We’re pretty pumped to be in this neighborhood.”

Nickerson said the space didn’t need a lot of updating, so most of the work was just adding in the new windows and painting some of the inside.

“We like that the space already had a lot of character and is really uniquely and quaintly situated,” he said. “Honestly, the lighting inside the offices is great and we feel like we could work here for 10 hours a day.”

Rookies has started making its own ice cream recently and will offer fall flavors like crème brûlée, salted caramel and cinnamon toast crunch.

The store will be open 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

 

