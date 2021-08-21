Rosie's targets new gaming emporium in Madison Heights, referendum will let voters decide

Amherst County voters will decide in the Nov. 2 election if a Richmond-based company can proceed with constructing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Madison Heights or hedge their bets against a pari-mutuel wagering measure on the ballot that would greenlight the prospective business.
Owned and operated by Virginia-based Colonial Downs Group, Rosie’s has opened six locations in Virginia in the past three years — New Kent County, Richmond, Vinton, Dumfries, Collinsville and Hampton. A referendum is in play for Amherst County that, if passed, would pave the way for a new facility in the Seminole Plaza shopping center next to Big Lots, said Aaron Gomes, chief operations officer of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, who is heading the project.
The company founded in 1999 has operations in five states including Rosie’s, a pari-mutuel gaming emporium featuring historical horse racing machines only. Gomes refers to the business as an entertainment destination with a restaurant known for its burgers and bar. If the referendum passes, Gomes said an option would be exercised on the Seminole property and the company would invest in a $40 million construction project that would bring 100 jobs paying $15 per hour and up, 150 slot machines and a total new tax revenue stream of $1.9 million for Amherst County from gaming, sales, meals, real estate and business personal property taxes.
“The story of what we do is we spur development all around us,” Gomes said.
The prospective business also has spurred opposition from some residents, including a recently established Facebook group, Amherst Citizens Against Rosie’s. A GoFundMe page also as of Aug. 18 has raised $3,781 of a $10,000 to advertise opposition, said Tobey Thurston, an Amherst resident helping spearhead the effort.
Thurston said she is concerned the proposed business, which is for adults 18 and older, will lead to crime and more drunk-driving issues. She also believes it is not in line with the county’s existing attractions such as the Blue Ridge Parkway, James River and parks.
“I think in this community we need more family-friendly things,” Thurston said. “Let’s have something our youth can do. I have a son who’s 20. I don’t want him working in a place like that or dealing with that kind of atmosphere … it’s not an arcade, it’s not a family place. I would rather have Amherst have more things that spotlight the beauty of our community, the small-town feel.
Gomes said the Colonial Downs Group has made areas it develops Rosie’s in safer. An old commercial facility in Richmond renovated into a Rosie’s gets fewer police calls now than it did and crime on that block has decreased, according to Gomes. He said the business’s workforce is security officers, the first person to greet patrons is security and cameras are abundant on properties.
“Criminals don’t like eyeballs on them,” Gomes said. “Crime has not been an issue at any of our facilities to date.”
He encourages county residents to reach out to law enforcement in communities where Rosie’s operates and do their homework in investigating those concerns. The average customer is a 55-year-old woman, he added.
“They’re a quarter of our business. If they don’t feel safe, they’re not going to come visit us. We take security very seriously,” Gomes said.
The Madison Heights location on a well-traveled spot on the U.S. 29 corridor is ideal and perfect for the company’s plans, he said.
“The beauty with this location is the infrastructure already is there,” Gomes said. “Traffic wouldn’t be a concern… this was the only location that makes sense.”
The prime use hours expected are 7 to 10 p.m. and the vast majority of patronage would come from surrounding localities, making Amherst County an area draw, he added. He referred to Amherst as “a diamond in the rough.” The company also is pursuing a referendum for another location in Emporia.
Rosie’s nearest location to Amherst, in Vinton, operates from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday to Saturday, according to its website.
Gene Drake, of Amherst, also opposes the business coming to Amherst, referring to it as “a commercial slot machine factory designed to take money from low-wage earners.” He is concerned gambling will have detrimental effects on the community.
Gomes said giving back to the community, including donations of at least $100,000 annually to local nonprofits and charities, is a big part of Rosie’s operations. Executives also volunteer time in community causes, he added.
The Richmond company has invested about $300 million in development across Virginia and paid more than $52 million to the state, according to Gomes. The average customer spends about $50 while there on entertainment, including the historic racing games, food and drinks, he said. The business also includes live horse betting and a gift shop.
Gomes encourages residents to visit a Rosie’s to see the experience for themselves. “You’ll see it is a very safe, friendly, fun atmosphere,” Gomes said.
Drake said he believes the facilities are “designed to suck you in and keep playing” and he is fine with the business bypassing Amherst if the referendum fails. He believes county officials should not be swayed by the tax revenue “lure.”
“A thief is going to come to your neighborhood. Do you invite him into your house to share in the loot?” Drake said.
Thurston said she doesn’t support “the flashy lights, the lure that comes with an entertainment facility of this nature” that she feels does not represent the county’s small town values.
“I don’t want that for the community I live in,” Thurston said.
If the referendum goes in Rosie's favor, she said the money raised to oppose it would go to a cause that helps those struggling with gambling addiction.
Rosie’s historical horse-racing machines look like slot machines but are based on previously run races, or on live horse races via off-track betting, and the company currently operate more than 2,300 machines across the state, according to its website.
Of each dollar that goes into the machine, the county gets 0.25% in tax revenue, Gomes said. A county with less than 60,000 people by state law is limited to 150 games, he said.
If the referendum passes, Gomes said the facility would replace an existing portion of the Seminole Plaza shopping center and is estimated to take 12 to 18 months to complete pending government-related approvals. He said the shopping center would be greatly enhanced and new landscaping would be done to much improve it if Rosie's locates there.
Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development, said the department is waiting on the referendum before deciding how to proceed with zoning as the proposed business would be a first for the county.
“It’s perfect as far as space,” Gomes said. “It’s the best location in the county we believe.”
Lori Saunders, assistant director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said Rosie's is expected to generate $30.6 million in annual economic activity in the county. The Seminole shopping center has desperately needed a facelift for years, Big Lots will be remodeled and Rosie's is working with any of the other tenants who would like to remain, Saunders said.
"The EDA firmly believes that Rosie’s will be a catalyst for redevelopment along the business [U.S.] 29 corridor. Other businesses will benefit from the tourism that will come to the area," Saunders said. "If Rosie’s Gaming Emporium doesn’t go in Amherst County it will go to our neighbors and we will have lost out on a tremendous opportunity. The EDA sees this as a win for [Amherst County]. Not only with the tax revenue but the revitalization of an area that desperately needs it."
Claudia Tucker, an Amherst County Board of Supervisors member, said she wants all voters to decide on the matter, which she added is too big of an impact to the county to be decided by 5% of registered voters who signed a petition to legally advance the referendum. She said she's heard strong opinions on both sides and pros and cons of the business locating in Amherst.
One person told her when “you say no to one business you’ve effectively said no to the next 10 who were thinking about Amherst but when you say yes, your message is that you really are interested in bringing new commerce to the area.”
County officials have said a priority is to generate more economic development to lessen the need to increase local real estate taxes.
Tucker said she looks forward to more dialogue and hearing further details about the project.
“Everyone has strong opinions but we can talk about this in a civilized and respectful manner,” she said. “I expect nothing less from both sides.”