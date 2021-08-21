Rosie's targets new gaming emporium in Madison Heights, referendum will let voters decide

“It’s perfect as far as space,” Gomes said. “It’s the best location in the county we believe.”

Lori Saunders, assistant director of the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said Rosie's is expected to generate $30.6 million in annual economic activity in the county. The Seminole shopping center has desperately needed a facelift for years, Big Lots will be remodeled and Rosie's is working with any of the other tenants who would like to remain, Saunders said.

"The EDA firmly believes that Rosie’s will be a catalyst for redevelopment along the business [U.S.] 29 corridor. Other businesses will benefit from the tourism that will come to the area," Saunders said. "If Rosie’s Gaming Emporium doesn’t go in Amherst County it will go to our neighbors and we will have lost out on a tremendous opportunity. The EDA sees this as a win for [Amherst County]. Not only with the tax revenue but the revitalization of an area that desperately needs it."

Claudia Tucker, an Amherst County Board of Supervisors member, said she wants all voters to decide on the matter, which she added is too big of an impact to the county to be decided by 5% of registered voters who signed a petition to legally advance the referendum. She said she's heard strong opinions on both sides and pros and cons of the business locating in Amherst.