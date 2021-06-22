Routine real estate reassessment underway in Bedford County

The impact on taxpayers following this real estate trend is not set in stone, but Polly Wooldridge, a Lynchburg-area Realtor and president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors, expects property owners might see an increase in their real estate taxes if properties assess at higher values given the current market. Thomas concurred with the possibility.

Creasy said the Bedford County Board of Supervisors is in charge of establishing real estate tax rates on county residents, and while that is always at the board’s discretion, real estate assessments can impact the budgeting process — and, consequently, real estate tax rates. However, Creasy said these rates cannot be determined ahead of time. Bedford County supervisors did not change tax rates for 2021.

Over the past year, the real estate market has become a “seller’s market,” Wooldridge, who has 22 years of experience in the Lynchburg area, said.

Homes have been selling fast, and there are not enough on the market to meet buyer demands, Wooldridge said. Home prices also have increased due to high demand and low supply. Many sellers receive multiple offers —averaging about four offers per home, but Wooldridge has seen as many as 12 — and often receive more than their asking price.