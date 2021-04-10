Runners take off at first ever 5K on the runway of the Lynchburg Regional Airport

LaGala said he is excited for any opportunity to get the community involved with the airport.

"Because it is their airport," he said. "To get to see it and enjoy it and be part of it ... that’s what it’s all about.”

Many of the runners said they'd never done anything like it, such as Sherrick Davis who clinched second place. He said it was exciting to experience something so new. It helps, he added, that the course was so flat.

Robin Steckley, director of resource development with United Way of Central Virginia, organized the event, inspired by a similar race in Tampa in 2016 — one organized by LaGala, who she had no idea at the time would end up director of the Lynchburg airport a few years later.

Initially slated for April 2020, the race was canceled at the onset of COVID-19, and she was excited to see it finally happen; she hopes it will become an annual event.

Centra Health was one of the event sponsors, and Michael Elliott, senior vice president and chief transformation officer at Centra, said the race aligned with their goals for health, wellness and community engagement.