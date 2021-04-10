Runners take off at first ever 5K on the runway of the Lynchburg Regional Airport

Hazy with fog, the general aviation runway was a muted landscape Saturday morning, but 250 runners were gathered on the taxiway, rocking on the balls of their feet and waiting for the "all clear."
United Way of Central Virginia hosted the first ever 5K on the runway of the Lynchburg Regional Airport, and while flights would continue on the main air carrier runway, for about an hour the general aviation side of the field was transformed into a makeshift route.
The spotlight on the air traffic control tower blinked lazily through the fog, a helicopter silhouetted among the bulk of hangars and smaller private jets off the runway, the fleet of runners disappearing into the mist at the blare of the starting horn.
Airport Director Andrew LaGala used to organize similar runs in his former position at the Tampa International Airport in Florida, but this is the first time anything like this has come to Lynchburg. The race began at the general aviation ramp, followed taxiway bravo to the runway, then on to taxiway golf, getting off at alternate runway 17-35 and ultimately ending up back at the midfield ramp.
There's a nostalgia to the experience, LaGala said, an opportunity to access areas that otherwise are out of bounds, running the flat, sprawling pavement that usually hosts the comings and goings of Lynchburg's air traffic.
LaGala said he is excited for any opportunity to get the community involved with the airport.
"Because it is their airport," he said. "To get to see it and enjoy it and be part of it ... that’s what it’s all about.”
Many of the runners said they'd never done anything like it, such as Sherrick Davis who clinched second place. He said it was exciting to experience something so new. It helps, he added, that the course was so flat.
Robin Steckley, director of resource development with United Way of Central Virginia, organized the event, inspired by a similar race in Tampa in 2016 — one organized by LaGala, who she had no idea at the time would end up director of the Lynchburg airport a few years later.
Initially slated for April 2020, the race was canceled at the onset of COVID-19, and she was excited to see it finally happen; she hopes it will become an annual event.
Centra Health was one of the event sponsors, and Michael Elliott, senior vice president and chief transformation officer at Centra, said the race aligned with their goals for health, wellness and community engagement.
“As we look for hope in the future, there are things all around us to give us hope," Elliott said. "Several months ago, it was the COVID vaccine that started to give us a little bit of light, of hope of returning to some semblance of normal life. And events like this, that are done very well, masked up, appropriate precautions, these give hope as well.”
By 8:30 a.m. the fog was beginning to lift over the runway, and the main terminal of the airport was suddenly visible, runners wrapping up in time to mill around the midfield apron, and some, such as 11-year-old Adam Wells, sprawling out on the asphalt for a much needed rest.
Michelle Wells, Adam's mom, said they do a lot of races, sometimes five to ten per year, but never anything on a runway before. Flat and straight, it was a stark difference from the meandering, hilly route through downtown at the Point of Honor 5K last weekend.
"It makes me want to go on vacation," Wells admits, laughing. "I keep thinking, ‘oh, I wish I was actually in the plane taking off and not running on the runway."
United Way of Central Virginia CEO Bill Varner said all proceeds will go back to the community through United Way, which provides programs and resources through their partner agencies in the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and the city of Lynchburg.
"I think there’s an allure to airports that makes it kind of interesting and unique, and we know that was a draw for this race,” he said. The endgame is to give resources to nonprofits that make a difference in the community, he said, but having fun and getting people active is a good way to make it happen.