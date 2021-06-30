Rush hour in Afton causes frustration, concerns for residents

From a “lazy road” to a “disaster waiting to happen.”
Since a rockslide hit Afton in early May, closing a portion of U.S. 250 connecting the Shenandoah Valley with Central Virginia, motorists were left to use the Virginia 6 route as one of only a couple other alternatives.
But residents who live along the normally peaceful Afton Mountain Road have watched it become burdened with heavy traffic, noise and stuck tractor-trailers attempting to use the roadway as a viable alternative, resulting in safety concerns and mounting irritation for some.
Victoria Dunham lives along Virginia 6 between two reverse curves and has seen a number of tractor trailers become stuck despite warnings from several signs stating thru-tractor trailers are not permitted on the road.
“It’s unbelievable noisy. It used to be a lazy road,” Dunham said. “We have a lot of sympathy and we’ve always been open to the idea of sharing the road with commuters but the badly behaving traffic has become a huge issue.”
Dunham, who the other day was picking up chunks of reflector left in her yard after her mailbox was hit for a second time, said she’s also seen and heard of people driving recklessly along the narrow, twisting mountainous road since it became the detour for everyday motorists.
“Personal inconvenience and the tremendous amount of noise and the disruption to people’s lives aside, most people — me included — are just holding our breath dreading the likelihood of someone being seriously injured or killed. That’s our greatest fear,” Dunham said.
The issues now gripping Afton Mountain Road began in May when an 80-foot tall by 240-foot-wide rockslide dumped tons of rocks, soil and debris onto the roadway below, closing U.S. 250 — Rockfish Gap Turnpike — between the top of Afton Mountain and Critzer Shop Road.
Lou Hatter, communications manager with VDOT’s Culpeper division, said he was “cautiously optimistic” VDOT could complete work on the rockslide and have U.S. 250 reopened ahead of their anticipated mid- to late-July timeframe.
“It truly has been a team effort and everybody is pulling as hard as we can to get it open as quickly as possible,” Hatter said. “Everybody’s got their fingers crossed.”
Hatter said work to stabilize the slope via rods that are drilled into the soil is nearly complete, but the exact reopening date will be affected by weather, additional time to clean up debris and if the road needs to be repaved.
Dunham said although the issue is ongoing for her and her neighbors, she said VDOT had done its due diligence in intervening to mitigate the problem. She also thanked the efforts of law enforcement.
“People have been very patient and we’re fully understanding that people need to use this road … but things have just devolved to the point where its just not tenable,” Dunham said.
Hatter said in a phone call June 24 the prohibition on through tractor-trailers using Virginia 6 was in effect long before the early May rockslide because of the dangers those types of vehicles posed on the mountainous road.
Trucks still are allowed, however, if they are making a delivery.
He said VDOT is well aware of the issue and have deployed “significant resources to try to address that.” There are a number of verbal and nonverbal signs communicating tractor trailers are prohibited on the roadway both at and around the entrances to Virginia 6 as well as radio messages to incoming truckers.
VDOT also has been working with local and state law enforcement to curtail and ticket tractor trailers using that road.
“We’re throwing every resource we can think of at this. We understand its a problem, we do appreciate that the residents are dealing with something that’s not only an inconvenience but its also a safety concern,” Hatter said. “There’s limited options for getting traffic across there but that doesn’t mean it’s OK for people to violate the law and use that as a cut-through.”
According to a Friday news release from VDOT, Virginia State Police will continue to provide coverage during the closure and immediately after Rockfish Gap Turnpike reopens.
Since its closure May 3, troopers have issued a total of 109 summonses related to the road closure, with 23 of those for commercial vehicle violations on U.S. 250 and 29 as well as Virginia 151 and 6, the release states.
Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said in an email to The News & Advance that VDOT, county officials, VSP and the sheriff’s office had teamed up to address safety concerns. He noted the sheriff’s office and VSP got the greenlight to implement directed law enforcement coverage 24/7 as of Friday to address the concerns.
“This approach would not be possible without the support of our citizens, local board members, county administration, delegates, and our state and local government,” Hill said.
Knowing it still could be a matter of weeks before Virginia 250 reopens, alleviating the burden on Afton Mountain Road, resident Feather Stein said that prospect made her feel, “not good. Not good at all.”
Stein likened leaving her home to a game of Russian Roulette, not knowing whether or not she might encounter a tractor trailer and said she has safety concerns for herself and other motorists.
“It’s been quite scary and dangerous. Just from the get-go, my neighbors and I have been totally stressed. It was amazing to find out they were feeling the stress like I was. It gets to the point where you’re listening, you’re always listening for the trucks,” Stein said.
Stein also recounted how she’s seen tractor trailers honking their horns as they navigate the hairpin turns, often requiring both lanes, attempting to let other motorists know of their approach.
Understanding the burden placed on residents, Hatter said VDOT is working as quickly as possible to stabilize the slope and reopen Virginia 250.
“Know that we are working as quickly as we can, as safely as we can to get the slope stabilized and project completed,” Hatter said.