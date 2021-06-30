Rush hour in Afton causes frustration, concerns for residents

Hatter said in a phone call June 24 the prohibition on through tractor-trailers using Virginia 6 was in effect long before the early May rockslide because of the dangers those types of vehicles posed on the mountainous road.

Trucks still are allowed, however, if they are making a delivery.

He said VDOT is well aware of the issue and have deployed “significant resources to try to address that.” There are a number of verbal and nonverbal signs communicating tractor trailers are prohibited on the roadway both at and around the entrances to Virginia 6 as well as radio messages to incoming truckers.

VDOT also has been working with local and state law enforcement to curtail and ticket tractor trailers using that road.

“We’re throwing every resource we can think of at this. We understand its a problem, we do appreciate that the residents are dealing with something that’s not only an inconvenience but its also a safety concern,” Hatter said. “There’s limited options for getting traffic across there but that doesn’t mean it’s OK for people to violate the law and use that as a cut-through.”

According to a Friday news release from VDOT, Virginia State Police will continue to provide coverage during the closure and immediately after Rockfish Gap Turnpike reopens.