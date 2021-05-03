Rustburg blaze destroys garage, no one injured

A fire Saturday afternoon on Livestock Road in Rustburg destroyed a building and left emergency crews searching for hours for a person believed to be inside.

At about 4 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to an eight-bay auto shop garage on fire at 179 Livestock Road in Rustburg, according to a news release from the Campbell County Department of Public Safety.

Calls to 911 indicated a person might have been trapped inside, and crews arrived to find flames extending through the roof, the release stated. Once the blaze was under control, crews searched the building but found no one.

After the fire was extinguished, fire officials and law enforcement continued to look for the person believed to have been in the building, the release states. Just after 10 p.m., the person was located in a nearby building and reunited with family.

The garage was a total loss. The cause of the blaze remains under the investigation by the Campbell County Fire Marshal and Campbell County Sheriff's Offices.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call the Campbell County Fire Marshal's Office or Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (434) 332-9574 or email firemarshal@campbellcountyva.gov.

