Rustburg Dixie Softball one step closer to league's new home

The sprawling 10 acres of the old Riley Farm is currently home to a cinderblock garage, a few dozen folding chairs and waist-high grass, with a mowed clearing and gravel delineating a place for the crowd to gather.
But when Jessi Roman looks out across the property, she sees what it can be — the new home for Rustburg Dixie Softball, a decadeslong search coming to a close.
On Tuesday, the league broke ground at the property, and members hope to see the "foundation" of the complex — three softball fields — be completed in time for "fall ball" at the end of this year.
The league bought the property in 2016 for $80,000, and Roman, president of Rustburg Dixie Softball, said the complex was "six years in the making." After countless hours of fundraising and a $126,000 donation from the Fray Family Charitable Trust, the league was able to begin construction on the ball fields off Red House Road in Rustburg.
The complex will be named for James B. Fray, a lifelong Campbell County resident who created a charitable trust with funds to be invested throughout the community after his death.
Susan Arthur, treasurer and general manager of the league, said seeing the complex break ground has been her "number one priority," and this donation has made it possible to take the next step to give Rustburg Dixie Softball a home of its own.
Rustburg Dixie is the only league in the district without its own playing fields, and since its founding in the 1980s, has bounced from place to place for games and practices, according to a news release sent out by the organization.
For Arthur and many of the other people involved, Rustburg Dixie is a generational experience.
Arthur's daughter, Sarah, played Rustburg Dixie ball since she was a "sweetie" — the youngest age bracket in the league — and now, at 22, Sarah said she plans to get her own daughter, only 6 months old, out on the field as soon as she's able.
"She's not on the field quite yet," Sarah Arthur said, laughing, "but she will be."
She said softball is where she wanted to be all the time growing up, it's where she made friends and found an escape from the tedium of schoolwork and adolescent stress.
"We carry this on," said Susan Arthur of the league. "We want to make this an amazing opportunity for these girls, and help them form lasting memories."
At the groundbreaking, current players raced around the future site of the ballfields in jerseys and pigtails, arms slung around each other's shoulders.
Eden Roman, 5, was a blur of self-assigned activity — delivering a boxed lunch to anyone with empty hands.
Eden is one of the youngest in the league; at the other end of the age spectrum is Kelci Suddith, 17, who is about to age out of the program.
She's been playing since she was Eden's age, and said she was sad to head into her final season, but even if she doesn't get to play her last game on the new fields, she's sure she'll be back to coach at Dixie's new home.
"Dixie has been my home for many, many years," Kelci said. "Hopefully different generations, like my baby sister ... will finally get their own fields, so they can call that home, too.”
Currently home to more than 100 players, the league has teams for girls ages 4 to 19, and though numbers are down because of the pandemic, Arthur said they are sure to pick back up in coming seasons.
Jon Hardie, chairman of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and the Rustburg District representative, spoke at the groundbreaking and said his family, like so many others in the community, has personal ties to the league. His wife played growing up, as did both of his daughters, and he called it a "staple of this community."
"It has been for generations, and it has instilled discipline, character and competitive greatness in our young ladies while they’ve had fun learning the game of softball," Hardie said. "These young ladies and future generations deserve a place of their own where lasting memories can be built."
Arthur said it was thanks to this close-knit community that the complex is possible. With a price tag of about $600,000 for the entire facility, including the ballfields, a tower, a concession stand and bathrooms, the league has raised over $135,000, including the donations from the Fray trust.
While some community members have donated money through the league's fundraisers, others have been instrumental in moving the project forward by donating time and services, such as Wells Paving and Neighbors Lawn Care.
Michele Martin has been on the Rustburg Dixie Softball Board for more than 10 years and said this has been a dream of the league since the 1990s.
"You have to pinch yourself; it's finally happening," she said. "It’s really going to hit us when we see those bulldozers and excavating equipment coming out here."