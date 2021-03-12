Rustburg Dixie Softball one step closer to league's new home

Eden is one of the youngest in the league; at the other end of the age spectrum is Kelci Suddith, 17, who is about to age out of the program.

She's been playing since she was Eden's age, and said she was sad to head into her final season, but even if she doesn't get to play her last game on the new fields, she's sure she'll be back to coach at Dixie's new home.

"Dixie has been my home for many, many years," Kelci said. "Hopefully different generations, like my baby sister ... will finally get their own fields, so they can call that home, too.”

Currently home to more than 100 players, the league has teams for girls ages 4 to 19, and though numbers are down because of the pandemic, Arthur said they are sure to pick back up in coming seasons.

Jon Hardie, chairman of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors and the Rustburg District representative, spoke at the groundbreaking and said his family, like so many others in the community, has personal ties to the league. His wife played growing up, as did both of his daughters, and he called it a "staple of this community."