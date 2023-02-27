A Rustburg man died and three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Campbell County, police said.

Travis C. Smith, 40, died at the scene after the 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight he was driving struck a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer that pulled into the Oldsmobile's path while making a left turn onto Red House Road from New Chapel Road, Virginia State Police said. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police responded at 2:37 p.m. Thursday.

The Mercury's driver, James G. Booth, 78, of Rustburg; and two passengers, Barbara Booth, 90, and Francis Tuck, 88, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

James Booth was charged with failure to yield, Virginia State Police said. The crash remains under investigation.