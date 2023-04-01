RUSTBURG — For 173 years, the Rustburg Presbyterian Church building has been a fixture in the Campbell County town’s main thoroughfare. Starting in May, the structure will enter the first steps of restoration work.

Last year, following months of negotiations between the local governing body and the national Presbyterian church organization, the county purchased the building from the church. The congregation will continue meeting there for services every week through the end of the year, and the county’s public works department is working to preserve the historic property while turning it into county office space, or a similar function.

Built in 1850, two years after the historic courthouse was constructed across the street, the building originally functioned as a community church, said Paul Harvey, Campbell County director of community development and a congregation member of Rustburg Presbyterian. Baptists, Episcopalians and Presbyterians were among the congregations that took turns worshiping in the multi-denominational space.

Churches in the past often served as community centers in addition to religious gathering places. The sanctuary comprised the first floor, but the upstairs of the Rustburg church building first was used as a “temperance hall,” where a local chapter of the Sons of Temperance met. This organization formed in the 1840s and focused on temperance from things such as alcohol, as the name suggests.

“The folks that didn’t want alcohol, they thought there was too much alcohol in Rustburg and not enough church,” Harvey said.

Later, this upstairs space was home to a local Masonic Lodge chapter, said Harvey and Rev. Terri Cornwell of Rustburg Presbyterian Church.

For a few decades, the church exclusively was Episcopalian, according to Harvey. Then, the Presbyterian church established itself in the building.

The Presbyterian congregation has been worshiping in this church since 1928, Cornwell said. In 1987, the church purchased the upstairs from the masonic lodge and eventually used that portion for children’s programs and fellowship. Over the last couple of decades, though, the congregation has been dwindling. The aging building faced increased need for repair and maintenance, which became costly.

“Members are older, and the congregation felt that the resources that we still had should be used for our mission rather than be put into the building,” Cornwell said.

Finally, the church talked about selling the building to the county. The arrangement was finalized earlier this year.

Cornwell said the congregation will discuss options for where to move at the end of the year. Although it will be hard to leave, she said the congregation felt comfortable with the building’s new owners, and hoped it would remain standing with a restored historical façade for many years to come.

The first parts of preservation and restoration work, or Phase I, will focus on windows, said Brian Stokes, Campbell County public works director. A total price tag for the project has not yet been determined, but whatever cost is determined as assessments of the site continue, Stokes said it will cost "a lot."

Most, if not all, of the glass in the windows is original to the building, Stokes said.

“The window restoration is a restoration project. It’s not a replacement. It’s not a renovation. It is to restore these windows and shutters back to the original,” he said.

The county partnered with Gladys-based Jennings Stained Glass, Inc., for the windows project.

“We’re excited about having a local tradesman be a part of the project,” Stokes said.

Starting May 1, all upstairs windows will be removed. Sashes will be taken to Jennings’ workshop to be restored to their original mid-19th century condition, county officials said in a news release about the undertaking. While those windows are out, public works staff will restore interior and exterior window openings. The process includes removal, repair and repainting of the shutters.

These windows will be boarded temporarily with white plywood to protect the building in the meantime, according to county staff.

Phase 2 of the project will focus on “incrementally removing and restoring the first floor windows.”

“This will be a slow and methodical process. We intend to take our time due to the fact that we are working with an important and historical building here in the heart of the Village,” Stokes said in a news release from the county. “We want to ensure we are doing it right to preserve its integrity and aesthetics for future generations.”

The main floor of the church has an original stained-glass window that was walled over when an addition was constructed on the back. Stokes said he wants to uncover the stained glass and make it a focal point in the building again, with its well-preserved blue, red and yellow panes.

While some modernization will be needed inside, Stokes said he will advocate for preserving the historical façade and as much of the interior as possible throughout restoration.

There has been some discussion among county staff about whether to try to restore the church with the goal of getting it on the National Historic Register, but no conclusive decisions have been made, Stokes said.

“We have some exterior projects that we’ve got to do for some safety aspects,” Stokes added. “We’ve got to incorporate ADA compliance. We have a list of things that we need to do on top of just the routine maintenance.”

Upstairs will be a whole other phase of the restoration process, Stokes said.

The room currently serves as storage.

Ornate molding around the ceiling, with old, now decommissioned fireplaces on either end of the large room, echoes the past. The hardwood floor looks as though at some point it was lowered, Stokes said, pointing out exposed original brick visible below wooden baseboard trim.

“It’s in rough shape right now, but it’s a diamond in the rough. It has the potential to be some really nice, unique space for whatever that is,” Stokes said. “That will probably be towards the end, or the last phase, of restoration when that time comes.”