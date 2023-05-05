A Salem man who was involved in a shootout in Lynchburg during a drug deal in November 2021 pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court to a pair of federal drug and firearm charges, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 42, pled guilty this week to one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of discharging and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the attorney's office.

At sentencing, Taylor faces a minimum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on Nov. 21, 2021, Taylor arranged to meet an individual in the Walmart parking lot on Wards Road in Lynchburg to sell methamphetamine. When the buyer, Kendall Simonton arrived, he got into Taylor's vehicle, pointed a gun at Taylor's face and took the drugs from him, the attorney's office said.

After the robbery, Simonton left Taylor's vehicle and began walking away. However, Taylor also got out of his vehicle with a firearm and the two men began firing multiple shots at each other, ducking behind various cars in the parking lot, according to the news release. Simonton eventually ran out of the parking lot and Taylor drove away.

Simonton pled guilty last month to related charges and is set to be sentenced in June.

“This case is a direct result of the United States Attorney’s Office’s public commitment to prosecute federal crimes involving a discharged firearm. We will continue to vigilantly enforce our nation’s gun laws to hold accountable those individuals who commit violent acts in our community,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in the news release. “I am grateful we have collaborative partnerships with agencies like the Lynchburg Police Department, DEA, and ATF to help us continue this important work in helping make our communities safer.”

“There is no place for this type of behavior in Lynchburg," Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said in the release. "This case sends a very clear message that the illegal use of firearms and related drug activity will not be tolerated."

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Lynchburg Police Department, with assistance from the Virginia State Police, investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Jones prosecuted the case, according to the news release.