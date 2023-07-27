A Salem man who pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges for his involvement in a November 2021 shootout at a Lynchburg Walmart will serve 20 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 42, pleaded guilty in May to one count of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the attorney’s office said.

According to the news release, on Nov. 21, 2021, Taylor arranged to meet an individual in the parking lot of the Walmart on Wards Road in Lynchburg to sell methamphetamine. When the buyer, Kendall Simonton arrived, he got into Taylor’s vehicle and pointed a gun at Taylor’s face and took the drugs from him.

After the robbery, Simonton left Taylor’s vehicle and began walking away. But Taylor also exited his vehicle with a firearm and the two men began shooting at each other, the attorney’s office said.

Both individuals fired multiple shots at each other, ducking behind various cars in the parking lot. Eventually, Simonton ran out of the parking lot and Taylor drove away, according to the news release.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in the news release that “This case is emblematic of the relationship between the illegal drug trade and violent crime — a pattern we are seeing throughout the Western District of Virginia — and one we are working to stop.”

Lynchburg’s Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema said in the release that his department is grateful for the help of state and federal law enforcement in investigating and prosecuting the case, adding, “This incident could have easily taken an innocent person’s life. Our partnerships with our community and other law enforcement agencies are critical to a safer Lynchburg.”

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Lynchburg Police Department, with assistance from the Virginia State Police, according to the release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Jones and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Parker Gochenour, an assistant attorney general with the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section prosecuted the case, according to the release.