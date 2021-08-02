Salvation Army closes Lynchburg shelter for renovations

The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg has closed its shelter for renovations, and though its residential programs are suspended, it will continue to offer its daily community meals, and access to its food pantry and the family assistance office.
Major Caleb Prieto, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties, said the shelter on Park Avenue will be closed for the next 50 days, beginning Aug. 2, and will likely reopen around Oct. 1.
The shelter’s final two residents were relocated Monday with the help the Salvation Army’s community partners, such as Miriam’s House and Hand-Up Lodge. Prieto said the Salvation Army relocated all 21 people who were staying at the shelter before its closure, and no one was displaced.
Jacqueline Jones, director of homeless services and special needs housing at Lynchburg Community Action Group, or Lyn-CAG, said they took in two of those residents.
With the addition of those two individuals, Hand-Up Lodge, Lyn-CAG’s shelter downtown, which has the capacity to hold 28 individuals, is full as of Monday.
“We’re really at a loss, I think, with the Salvation Army closing,” Jones said. Hand-Up and the Salvation Army are Lynchburg’s only two homeless shelters.
According to Sarah Quarantotto, executive director of Miriam’s House, 72% of the area’s sheltered persons experiencing homelessness stay at the Salvation Army, with 28% staying at Hand-Up Lodge.
Miriam’s House is a Lynchburg nonprofit that works to end homelessness in the city and the surrounding counties. It helps to rehouse individuals, provide supportive services and offers street outreach and engagement to unsheltered individuals in the area.
While Quarantotto said Salvation Army’s temporary closure, which was announced last week, came as a bit of a surprise, Miriam’s House staff met with the Salvation Army to create plans for all 21 of its current residents to ensure none would be displaced.
With two residents going to Hand-Up, others were returning to family, were placed temporarily in hotels or had income and were able to move into housing.
Looking forward, she said the focus now is on developing a plan for those newly experiencing homelessness over the next two months. On Wednesday, the board of the Central Virginia Continuum of Care — a coalition of agencies, nonprofits, congregations and individuals working to end homelessness that includes both Prieto and Quarantotto — is meeting to establish a temporary plan to put in place.
On average, based on numbers from the last five years, the Salvation Army provided emergency shelter to 150 individuals between August 1 and Oct. 31.
“It’s definitely going to be significant,” Quarantotto said. “But I’m feeling super hopeful that with everyone kind of gathered around the table tomorrow that we’ll be able to come up with a short-term plan for the next couple months while [the Salvation Army is] doing the renovations.”
The renovations carry a $250,000 price tag, Prieto said, and are the first major updates since the Center of Hope, the 80-bed facility on Park Avenue, was built in 2008.
Among the improvements are room renovations to make the spaces accessible for people with disabilities, and updates to the family services offices, the lobby, dining room, reception areas and much of the first and third floors of the building.
Prieto said the COVID-19 pandemic shed light on necessary updates, and these improvements should increase accessibility, safety and comfort for the people the nonprofit serves.
A federal eviction moratorium expired over the weekend, and Quarantotto said it is not yet clear how many households in Lynchburg it will impact. She hopes programs that already are in place working to provide rent relief will help mitigate any issues, and that if the city sees a surge, it will be as the Salvation Army reopens its doors.
On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press, citing anonymous sources, reported the Biden administration will put in place a new eviction moratorium that would protect areas heavily impacted by the coronavirus, covering where 90% of the U.S. population lives. The new plan’s immediate impact on the Lynchburg area was unclear.
Prieto said he hopes the closure will have only a minimal impact on its services.
“There is never a good time to do those types of renovations, but it was about time, we cannot delay it anymore,” Prieto said. Once it reopens, he said it will be a “top facility.”
In the meantime, he said they will continue to serve families who need assistance, and the only major impact will be people seeking somewhere to stay, but he hopes the other community agencies will “step up” to fill the gap in the coming weeks.
For anyone seeking shelter, he recommended they call the 24/7 homeless hotline, CHIA, at (434) 427-CHIA.