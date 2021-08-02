Salvation Army closes Lynchburg shelter for renovations

Miriam’s House is a Lynchburg nonprofit that works to end homelessness in the city and the surrounding counties. It helps to rehouse individuals, provide supportive services and offers street outreach and engagement to unsheltered individuals in the area.

While Quarantotto said Salvation Army’s temporary closure, which was announced last week, came as a bit of a surprise, Miriam’s House staff met with the Salvation Army to create plans for all 21 of its current residents to ensure none would be displaced.

With two residents going to Hand-Up, others were returning to family, were placed temporarily in hotels or had income and were able to move into housing.

Looking forward, she said the focus now is on developing a plan for those newly experiencing homelessness over the next two months. On Wednesday, the board of the Central Virginia Continuum of Care — a coalition of agencies, nonprofits, congregations and individuals working to end homelessness that includes both Prieto and Quarantotto — is meeting to establish a temporary plan to put in place.

On average, based on numbers from the last five years, the Salvation Army provided emergency shelter to 150 individuals between August 1 and Oct. 31.