Salvation Army to host drive-thru food distribution

The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg will host a drive-thru food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, or until supplies are exhausted.

The distribution will be in the Salvation Army's parking lot at 2211 Park Avenue in Lynchburg. Each family will receive chicken, eggs, milk, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies, a family fun activity kit and a box of non-perishable items such as canned goods and beans, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.

There are no ID or income requirements, but data regarding individuals in the household and city or county of residence will be collected, a news release said.

“More and more families are experiencing food insecurity and their schedules during the work week limit them from seeking assistance,” Salvation Army Major Caleb Prieto said in the release. “We wanted to provide a safe way to meet this need and on a day that worked with most family’s schedules.”

For more information, go to SalvationArmyLynchburg.org or call (434) 845-5939.

