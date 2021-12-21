Santa spreads cheer for children of YWCA

Each year, the YWCA invites Santa and company to come to its shelter for children who are escaping violence with their mothers each year.

This year, Santa visited last week and Lauren Alexander, associate director of communications for the nonprofit said it's very important for the children because they've often left everything behind from their homes.

"We also sometimes have kids from previous years who have passed through our programs," she said of the children the YWCA provides gifts for. "But we also have an incredible amount of support during Christmas from people and businesses with enormously generous hearts that give to those in crisis, and it's amazing."

Alexander said the nonprofit is blessed by so many people who want to make sure Christmas happens at the shelter for displaced families due to violence.

"We are truly blessed at Christmas. We get so excited around here," she said.

Linda Ellis-Williams, senior director of victim services, said the staff at the YWCA is so grateful to businesses such as Target, Central Virginia Orthopedics and BWX Technologies along with various individuals who get involved and donate money and gifts to make sure that the victims at the shelter have a better and brighter Christmas.

“It’s the true meaning of Christmas,” she said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the shelter earlier this month and asked children what they wanted for Christmas.

“And when they walked in the room, the children's eyes lit up,” Ellis-Williams said. “If you can imagine a shelter, it’s kind of sterile environment and the children just kind of down.”

But when Mr. and Mrs. Claus appeared, she said they felt like Christmas was actually going to happen this year.

Santa and Mrs. Claus read Christmas stories and talked to them about life at the North Pole with the reindeers, Ellis-Williams said, and each child had the opportunity to sit on Santa’s lap and take picture’s with him.

“I think that just really brightened our children's day and kind of made them able to forget the crisis that they're in the midst of,” she said. “They’re homeless and unable to spend Christmas in their home and in their own environment.”

She said there are so many people in the community who don’t know the victims or the children or their stories but they care enough to want to help make their Christmases better.

BWXT adopts the shelter each year and makes sure that everyone in the shelter got someone on their Christmas wish list, a donor fixed large stockings for each child and Santa was able to pass those out and Target adopted a few larger families to give them the gifts they wanted this year.”

“So we’ve just had a wonderful pouring out of love,” she said. “Our staff is so joyously overwhelmed.”

Currently the shelter has six families and 15 children but the YWCA also provides Christmases for the families who have moved out of the shelter and are in their first year of independency.

“The first year of standing on the own feet is the hardest because they’re struggling financially and unable to do Christmas for their children,” she said.

