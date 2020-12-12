Santa visits, sweet treats at Amherst Chamber drive-thru

Children around Amherst County got a chance to say hi to Santa the socially distanced way on Saturday.

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce gathered goodie-filled cups to hand out by a firetruck parked at Amherst County High School for its Canes & Cocoa event. There, Santa's helpers estimated they saw about 100 children in their families' cars arriving with a wish list and departing with some holiday treats and a wave from St. Nick.

With other chamber events on hold this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, chamber leaders said they wanted to host an event that'd connect with the community and spread a little holiday cheer.

