Scenic beauty and a bit of history brought Fairfax couple to Amherst

“I know how this man works,” Jill jokes about her husband. “Do I want a kitchen table or do I want my island?”

Jill chose the island — at first. Then the couple built a breakfast nook on the back of the house. In that space is a metal sign etched with “Clark House, est. 2010” that a friend had crafted for them. Don didn’t feel right about hanging it in a house with such history, but this breakfast nook has no history beyond the Clarks.

The couple described the house as very livable when they purchased it, just noting it needed just a little updating — and the bathrooms Jill wanted. Those two second-floor bathrooms were made by carving up storage space and the smallest of the second-story rooms.

“How this contractor came in here and put this all together — it took him just minutes,” Don said. “I don’t know if I would ever come up with this arrangement.”

“That was a treat,” Jill added, noting the exposed brick in one bathroom. “We pretty much said, ‘Have at it. You do what you think we would like,’ and my gosh, that’s so nice.”

The rooms all were repainted using an historically appropriate color palette.