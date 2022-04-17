Schewels celebrates 125 years with new downtown office, focus on future

This year, the family-owned Schewels Home celebrates 125 years in business and the Schewel family is excited to still have offices downtown.

After it closed its downtown furniture store at 1031 Main St. in December 2017 and sold the building last year to West on Church & Main LLC, it found a new home only one block away at the Galleria. Meanwhile, the old building will be redeveloped into a combination of residential and commercial space

“We had this 60,000-square-foot building and we were only using about 15,000 square feet for office space,” owner Marc Schewel said. “And since we had closed the store in 2017, we've been looking around for a place to relocate our offices since we didn't need all that space. And we had some investigation in some properties that were in the outlying areas as there had been nothing that I was aware of downtown that was suitable.”

He said the company preferred to stay downtown since it had been there for more than 100 years.

"And of course, downtown has been developed very nicely here in the past 10 years so it's very desirable to be here we think,” he said.

The Galleria at 915 Main St. was brought to their attention in February of last year, and after the Schewels took a look at it, they decided it was ideal.

With 12,000 square feet upstairs, it was large enough to accommodate the company's offices and some storage. Schewels moved into the building in August 2021 and spent about three months remodeling. During that process they created a small exhibit showcasing the history of the Schewel family and the business.

Schewels is using the upper two floors and rents out space to five tenants on the main floor.

Schewels Home, a full-service home furnishing store, is still open on Timberlake Road and has another 50 stores around the Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia areas.

The company was started by Elias Schewel in 1897, when he opened his first store at 206 12th St. selling furniture and housewares. The downtown location, at the corner of 11th and Main streets, opened in the early 1950s.

When Elias Schewel retired in 1920, he sold the business to his three sons, Abe, Ben and Ike, according to a 1997 News & Advance article. They expanded the business outside of Lynchburg into Altavista and Harrisonburg in the 1930s.

After World War II, Elias Schewel’s grandsons Elliot, Bert and Henry joined the business. In 1957, Ike and Henry sold their part of the company to other family members, and in 1986, Elliot’s family sold their part to Bert Schewel’s family.

Currently, Schewels, which was rebranded as Schewels Home in 2019, is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation and Marc's son.

“We’re excited about the anniversary and the longevity of the company,” Matt Schewel said. “It’s a big milestone for us.”

There aren’t many companies who can say they've been around that long and under the family who not only owns the business but manages and operates it as well, Marc Schewel said.

Through the years, the company has seen multiple generations of customers, too.

“They came to the downtown store here when they were kids with their parents or grandparents and we have that tradition, which is really cool for Lynchburg,” Matt Schewel said. “And that's part of our mission which is to provide affordable home furnishings and exceptional service to generations and family. So we have the generations both for the ownership and for the customers.”

The furniture business is more cyclical than most, so it has its ups and downs, Marc Schewel said. The business has had to work hard to respond to all those changes through the years.

“So you have to be able to respond to what the external environment is before us, like economic changes. There are many things that are outside of our control,” he said. “There's also changes in competition, we have competitors that move in and out and you have different forms of competition.”

One of the most obvious changes the company — along with most others — has had to adapt to is digital technology.

“Of course, recently one of the things that we always talk about is online,” Jack Schewel said. “A lot of our business is done online. Some furniture, a lot of mattresses and other things are sold online and that's a big change.”

Marc Schewel said the business has an advantage in that home furnishings don’t have many mass merchants selling the same product.

“You find more regional companies that sort of have large market shares, and so it has to do with the nature of the product; it's very difficult to handle and deliver to the customer and also requires financing, and I think that's one reason for the longevity of the company under the same ownership,” he said. “Even though we've expanded regionally like many other furniture companies, they have also sort of stayed in their region.”

Matt Schewel said the business has had to continue evolving and adapting.

“And I think that's part of the part of the process of the next generation coming in,” he said, “When [Marc and Jack] joined in the '70s and '80s, they brought new energy to the business, and so I would say, the same is true for me. I came into the business and saw things that needed to be changed.”

He said the first goal is to maintain what has already been established in the company's 50 stores, such as online sales and remaining competitive.

“Other than that, we're just constantly trying to find ways to improve the experience for our customers and our employees,” he said. “So our vision is to be the leader in home furnishings in all the markets that we serve and to be the best place to shop and the best place to work. That's what we're striving toward.”

