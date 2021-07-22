Schewels, Leggett buildings on Lynchburg's Main Street sold, real estate firm says

The Main Street buildings for the Schewels Home corporate office headquarters and the former Leggett department store have been sold and will be redeveloped into a combination of residential and commercial space, a commercial real estate firm said Thursday.
Both properties were purchased by West on Church & Main, LLC, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
George Lupton and Norman Moon with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer brokered the deal.
The Schewels building consists of 60,630 square feet at 1031 Main St. and was formerly owned by Schewels General Investment Partnership. The purchase price was $1.4 million, the news release states.
Schewels will be relocating its corporate offices. At the beginning of 2018, Schewels closed its furniture store on Main Street, consolidating inventory into its Timberlake Road location and ending a 120-year-old retail presence in downtown Lynchburg.
The company was started by Elias Schewel in 1897, when he opened his first store at 206 Twelfth St. selling furniture and housewares. The downtown location, at the corner of 11th and Main streets, opened in the early 1950s.
When Elias Schewel retired in 1920, he sold the business to his three sons, Abe, Ben and Ike, according to a 1997 News & Advance article. They expanded the business outside of Lynchburg into Altavista and Harrisonburg in the 1930s.
After World War II, Elias Schewel’s grandsons Elliot, Bert and Henry joined the business. In 1957, Ike and Henry sold their part of the company to other family members, and in 1986, Elliot’s family sold their part to Bert Schewel’s family.
Currently, Schewels Home is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation.
The former Leggett store, a retail building consisting of 41,143 square feet at 1011 Main St., was formerly owned by Marketplace of Lynchburg, LLC. The purchase price was $495,000, the release states.
Leggett’s closed its downtown store in 1980, and the chain was later bought by Belk.