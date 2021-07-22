Schewels, Leggett buildings on Lynchburg's Main Street sold, real estate firm says

The Main Street buildings for the Schewels Home corporate office headquarters and the former Leggett department store have been sold and will be redeveloped into a combination of residential and commercial space, a commercial real estate firm said Thursday.

Both properties were purchased by West on Church & Main, LLC, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

George Lupton and Norman Moon with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer brokered the deal.

West on Church & Main is owned by local developer Tony West.

Kandise Powell, West's property manager, told The News & Advance on Thursday there are no building plans yet but the two properties will be used for rented residential use and will most likely be one- and two- bedrooms with less than 100 units.

The Schewels building consists of 60,630 square feet at 1031 Main St. and was formerly owned by Schewels General Investment Partnership. The purchase price was $1.4 million, the news release states.