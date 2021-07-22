 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schewels, Leggett buildings on Lynchburg's Main Street sold, real estate firm says
breaking top story

Schewels, Leggett buildings on Lynchburg's Main Street sold, real estate firm says

Downtown Schewels

The Schewels furniture store in downtown Lynchburg on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

 The News & Advance file

The Main Street buildings for the Schewels Home corporate office headquarters and the former Leggett department store have been sold and will be redeveloped into a combination of residential and commercial space, a commercial real estate firm said Thursday.

Both properties were purchased by West on Church & Main, LLC, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

George Lupton and Norman Moon with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer brokered the deal.

West on Church & Main is owned by local developer Tony West.
 
Kandise Powell, West's property manager, told The News & Advance on Thursday there are no building plans yet but the two properties will be used for rented residential use and will most likely be one- and two- bedrooms with less than 100 units.

The Schewels building consists of 60,630 square feet at 1031 Main St. and was formerly owned by Schewels General Investment Partnership. The purchase price was $1.4 million, the news release states.

Schewels will be relocating its corporate offices. At the beginning of 2018, Schewels closed its furniture store on Main Street, consolidating inventory into its Timberlake Road location and ending a 120-year-old retail presence in downtown Lynchburg.

The company was started by Elias Schewel in 1897, when he opened his first store at 206 Twelfth St. selling furniture and housewares. The downtown location, at the corner of 11th and Main streets, opened in the early 1950s.

When Elias Schewel retired in 1920, he sold the business to his three sons, Abe, Ben and Ike, according to a 1997 News & Advance article. They expanded the business outside of Lynchburg into Altavista and Harrisonburg in the 1930s.

After World War II, Elias Schewel’s grandsons Elliot, Bert and Henry joined the business. In 1957, Ike and Henry sold their part of the company to other family members, and in 1986, Elliot’s family sold their part to Bert Schewel’s family.

Currently, Schewels Home is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation.

The former Leggett store, a retail building consisting of 41,143 square feet at 1011 Main St., was formerly owned by Marketplace of Lynchburg, LLC. The purchase price was $495,000, the release states.

Leggett’s closed its downtown store in 1980, and the chain was later bought by Belk.

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Comeback concerts announced amid rise in US cases

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert