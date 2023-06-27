With Lynchburg City Council set to meet for its second regular meeting in June, appointments to the Lynchburg City School Board and one city councilor's resolution to "promote merit, excellence and opportunity in city government" are expected to take center stage Tuesday night.

City council has been expected to take up appointments to the school board for some time now. However, it's a new item on the agenda that has drawn the interest of more than a dozen city residents who are set to speak during the meeting.

Last week, At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns announced he would be bringing forth a resolution that he says will "promote merit, excellence and opportunity in city government." The resolution is accompanied by a letter by Misjuns that says the item will "contribute to improving workplace culture and ensuring our taxpayers are not funding unnecessary and divisive concepts in the workplace."

Misjuns spoke with The News & Advance, explaining his reasoning for bringing forth the resolution, saying it's "not the government's job to politically indoctrinate their employees."

The councilor said he "showed up unannounced" at a training session last week and finds it "very inappropriate how our tax dollars are being spent" on workforce training.

In the resolution, Misjuns lays out a list of definitions for "racist or sexist concepts," and essentially calls for the city to cease communications, training and professional development using public funds and employment practices that promote any of the concepts he listed.

Among several examples, Misjuns categorized a "racist or sexist concept" as one that says one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously; or that meritocracy or merit-based systems are either racist or sexist, according to the resolution.

It also says that no city employee shall face adverse treatment or penalty for refusing to support any of the racist and sexist concepts he defined.

The councilman claims the issue stems from "divisive concepts" he believes are being pushed in workplace training and professional development in the city's workforce, such as implicit bias, he said.

Anna Bentson, the city's director of communications and public engagement said Monday, "City staff is reviewing legal, fiscal and administrative impacts — especially around programs and positions that receive federal funding — should City Council choose to adopt Councilman Misjuns’ proposed resolution."

While Misjuns said the resolution addresses "merit, excellence and opportunity in city government," Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan doesn't see it that way.

"There is nothing in the resolution that even addresses those three items," Dolan told The News & Advance on Monday. "I think it's really harmful work of ideologies that could eliminate concepts to unify.

"It's designed to silence and dismantle systems of equity and inclusion," she added.

When asked about his feelings on diversity, equity and inclusion training in city government, Misjuns said, "We need to train people on the federal laws that are in place: Anti-harassment and anti-discrimination laws, the Virginia Human Rights Act and tell people they need to respect each other.

"We don't need to tell people that ... there's unconscious bias out there — you don't even realize it. No, no way," he added. "What they're doing is basically fearmongering."

Last year, the City of Lynchburg hired its first DEI strategist. And Dolan said implicit bias trainings are "vital components of advancing the goals of DEI. And this is an attempt to deny that right."

On the merits itself, Dolan said the resolution would take "hours to debate." But ultimately, she categorized it as another attempt by some members of council to engage in culture war issues.

"If they believe discrimination is a serious problem, then we should work on our non-discrimination policies rather than invoking some national-level debate that's really just meant to ignite.

"This is a culture war lane," she added. "We should not be here."

With the item set for discussion, Misjuns said he wants the city to be a "trailblazer" with the resolution rather than waiting on other localities or the state to adopt similar measures.

Asked again specifically about whether he supports DEI in the city's workplace, Misjuns said, "I'm in favor of supporting merit, excellence and opportunity in the workplace."

Misjuns' full resolution is provided in the June 27 Lynchburg City Council regular meeting agenda packet, accessible at lynchburgva.gov/city-council-meetings-video-minutes-agendas.

Council set to appoint three to city's school board

While council will discuss and potentially vote on Misjuns' resolution, the governing body also will make appointments to the Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday night, a decision that will surely shape the future of the school division as it nears a decision on the future of school buildings and programming with the release of the facilities master plan.

The seats of three school board members — Dr. Bob Brennan, Kim Sinha and James Coleman — will expire on June 30, and council must appoint their replacements prior to the end of the month. Both Brennan and Sinha are eligible to seek reappointment to the school board, and interviewed last week. Coleman, a three-term member of the school board, is ineligible to be reappointed.

Across two days last week, council held interviews for 16 candidates for three districts, with questions ranging from learning recovery methods, graduation rates, discipline in the schools and even changes in leadership.

On Monday, Dolan criticized some of the questions her fellow councilors asked, saying it's hard to evaluate a candidate when questions weren't based on their experience.

"A lot of it was culture war stuff, DEI, CRT," she said about the questions. "I think when you interview someone, you look at their resume and try to discern how their life experience is going to help them in the job you're interviewing for. I did not see that happening."

On the other end, Misjuns said he thought there were "a lot of great interviews" and said it would be "detrimental to the results we want to see out of Lynchburg City Schools to appoint incumbents" back to the board.

His focus, he said, is on ensuring the rights of parents are going to be put at the forefront of the school division after July 1.

"For the first time in over a decade, we're going to change the trajectory of the school division in the right direction," Misjuns said.

Ahead of the appointments, Dolan said "if they put in the people I think they will be supporting," referring to several colleagues on council, "I think the school board will begin to function very much like our city council."

Council will be selecting from the following pool of applicants for its appointments to the school board:

District 1: Brennan, Michael Brosmer, Christian DePaul, Jack Schewel, Deborah Trefzger and Rebekah Turner

District 2: Michael Barron, Greg Barry, Letitia Lowery, Joan Pense, Sinha and Beth White

District 3: Tecora Davis, Cheryl Giggetts, Andrew Glover and Farid Jalil

Council will hold its work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m., where these two items will be discussed inside Council Chambers in City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.