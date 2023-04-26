As Lynchburg City Council's budget calendar begins to wind down, the tenor of city residents on both sides of the real estate tax rate argument continues to climb as council moves toward adoption.

Council is now less than two weeks away from its scheduled first reading of the fiscal year 2024 budget, planned for May 9. A second reading and vote is currently scheduled for May 23.

Tuesday night, minutes before council was set to begin its regular 7:30 p.m. meeting, a crowd of residents grew from a few voices to a louder chant, imploring council to not make a large cut in the real estate tax rate.

"Keep our city a city; it can be done at $1.01," was the chant of several dozen protestors who joined outside of City Hall, asking the councilors — some of which walked through the protestors on their way into the meeting — to adopt a real estate tax rate to $1.01 per $100 of assessed value, rather than the majority of council's proposed 89 cents tax rate.

Council recently voted to reduce the real estate tax rate to 89 cents per $100 of assessed value pending an official ordinance from the city, a 22-cent reduction from the current real estate tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, and a 16-cent reduction from the city manager's proposed $1.05 per $100 of assessed value.

At council's proposed rate of 89 cents, the real estate tax bill for a $200,000 home in Lynchburg would be $1,780, while a bill at the city manager's proposed $1.05 would be $2,100.

The difference between the two proposals — 16 cents — equates to roughly $12 million in revenue for the city.

No official ordinance has been adopted to date, however council is expected to formally vote on one during its May 9 regular meeting, after it was presented to council during its 4 p.m. work session on Tuesday.

The 89 cent tax rate has the support of four councilors — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor.

In a packed council chambers Tuesday night, about 50 residents took their turns to speak during the meeting's public comment section, with a majority of the speakers imploring council to fully fund the budget request of Lynchburg City Schools' Superintendent Crystal Edwards, which would include her 15-50 Plan, a proposal to bring starting teacher salaries up to $50,000 and classified employees' hourly wage to $15.

Isla Wasson, an 8th grader at Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, told council, "As a student, I feel the need to express how immensely beneficial a raise in the payment of our educators and school employees would be."

"These committed individuals devote their time, energy and attention to their occupation with the intent of educating and supporting the youth of Lynchburg," she continued.

Although a majority spoke in favor of the 15-50 Plan, some residents maintained the real estate tax rate should be at 89 cents, such as Curt Diemer and Tyler Turner, who argued people are fleeing places where taxation is high.

While council did not formally discuss the proposed budget or tax rate during its 7:30 p.m. meeting, perhaps the clearest picture of what's in the proposed budget was given during the body's work session earlier in the evening.

During the work session, Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt presented to council a budget with a real estate tax rate of 89 cents that includes the following:

$3 million for public safety compression/progression salary plan

$2.6 million for a 5% general wage increase for general city employees

$2.1 million in increased funding for Lynchburg City Schools

An additional roughly $2.3 million also will be allocated, mostly to new positions for public safety offices across the city.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, who made a stop in Lynchburg on Tuesday, told reporters at the University of Lynchburg that he gives council "two thumbs up" after previously criticizing them for considering cutting public safety funding several weeks ago.

Miyares said he got the information that they were cutting public safety funding from a "draft budget that was online," but was "pleased" by council's decision to fully fund public safety in the new proposal.

In order to fund all of the new initiatives in the budget with an 89 cent tax rate, the gap in the budget is about $9.1 million, according to Witt. Closing the budget gap likely would include department service level cuts.

Providing context on long-term budgeting in Lynchburg, Witt said since 2008, "we've really looked at budgeting differently," pointing to the fact that most departments were flat funded or less while the public safety budget has grown.

"That's not a judgement that it shouldn't have ... I say all of this because when I show you what departments cut, it was really, really difficult," she added. "... I had to tell people that their jobs were on the chopping block today."

To close the gap by $1.3 million, several department service level cuts include closing the Templeton Senior Center, permanent closure of the collection windows in City Hall, eliminating hanging banners and holiday decorations, elimination of the city's contribution to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, reduced funding for Miller Park's pool season by 10 days, reduced funding and contracted services for snow removal, and a host of other reductions.

Mayor Stephanie Reed, speaking to the elimination of the city's contribution to the business alliance, said "we're shooting ourselves in the foot" when it comes to business growth and development in the city.

From those reductions, council could look at decreasing expenses by budgeting for vacancy savings and reducing funding for vehicle replacement, which would net about $4.6 million in savings. Additionally, council could reduce funding for human and social services, reduce its Blue Ridge Regional Jail contribution, eliminate salaries for councilmembers and eliminate "discretionary external service providers."

However, even with all of those reductions, council still would need to find $2.05 million to completely close the budget gap. The two options provided to council to do so: The use of one-time funding in the budget or removing the additional $2.1 million in funding to Lynchburg City Schools, offering them level funding to fiscal year 2023 — $40.8 million.

Even as council eyes changing how it funds the school system from a lump sum to categorical funding, where they can drop money in nine specific "buckets," Helgeson said it's "not equitable" and "not fair" to ask other city departments to take a 3% departmental cut and not the school division.

Helgeson, a longtime proponent of reducing the "real estate tax burden" on citizens, said he wants the school division to return to level funding from last year — $40.8 million — and then reduce another 3% off the budget, putting its local funding at about $39.6 million. He added due to the state funding by composite index, the school division still will see growth in its overall budget.

"It's a fairly easy way and a fairly straightforward way and actually a fair way, because we're saying hey whatever department ... cut your budget by 3%," Helgeson said. "But we're not saying [to] the biggest contributor cut yours budget by 3%?"

Helgeson later said Edwards' 15-50 Plan "more gimmicky than it is practicality."

Misjuns continued his push to focus more on instruction and transportation in categorical funding, saying he wants to fully fund the transportation category to address shortages there.

Like Helgeson, Misjuns criticized the 15-50 Plan, calling it a "joke" that the plan would put new teachers and veteran teachers making the same amount if the starting salaries are raised to $50,000. Edwards said in December that the salary plan would "ripple" through all teacher pay tables, seemingly affecting more than just the starting salaries.

Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder, both of who stand opposed to the 89 cent tax rate, continued to preach about the "long-term affects" of reducing the tax rate.

Dolan said it's "very, very nearsighted" to think that bumping starting teacher salaries to $50,000 won't help bring in talented teachers to the division, just because some veteran teachers may not be at $50,000 right now.

Wilder continued to question why council is trying to "micromanage" the school board by using categorical funding. He also said the departmental cuts will slow growth citywide.

"I want to be in a city that's growing. I want to be in a city that's thriving. I want to be in a city that's making investments ... so I am not in favor of cutting certain things," Wilder said.

Both Wilder and Dolan appear willing to support a real estate tax rate of 99 cents, 10 cents higher than the majority's proposal.

According to City Manager Wynter Benda, council must adopt a budget 30 days prior to the end of the current fiscal year.

As of now, council is scheduled to meet on May 2 for one final budget reconciliation meeting, followed by the first and second readings of the proposed budget on May 9 and 23.

City council's meeting on May 2 is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the second floor training room inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.