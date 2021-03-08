Second defendant in Waffle House shooting gets 5 years

A Lynchburg man will serve six years in prison for his role in a shooting outside the Wards Road Waffle House in late 2019.

Aaron Rashawd Slaughter, 31, pleaded guilty in Lynchburg Circuit Court Monday to possessing a firearm as a violent felon, attempted malicious wounding, maliciously firing a gun at an occupied building and felony eluding police. As part of a plea deal, his charges of firing a gun within city limits and reckless handling of a firearm were dropped.

Witnesses said Slaughter and Eric Lamont Thompson got into an argument inside the Wards Road Waffle House the night of Dec. 8, 2019, according to prosecutor Kelsey Brown. The two then left the restaurant and Thompson entered his truck, where he fired a shot toward Slaughter and the building.

Thompson pleaded guilty to charges similar to Slaughter’s last year and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Brown said Slaughter then crossed the street to enter his own car and took out a gun, which he shot at the restaurant and Thompson’s vehicle as he was leaving. A bullet struck the occupied building and security cameras captured the events on photo and video, she said. No one was injured in the incident.