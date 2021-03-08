Second defendant in Waffle House shooting gets 5 years

A Lynchburg man will serve six years in prison for his role in a shooting outside the Wards Road Waffle House in late 2019.
Aaron Rashawd Slaughter, 31, pleaded guilty in Lynchburg Circuit Court Monday to possessing a firearm as a violent felon, attempted malicious wounding, maliciously firing a gun at an occupied building and felony eluding police. As part of a plea deal, his charges of firing a gun within city limits and reckless handling of a firearm were dropped.
Witnesses said Slaughter and Eric Lamont Thompson got into an argument inside the Wards Road Waffle House the night of Dec. 8, 2019, according to prosecutor Kelsey Brown. The two then left the restaurant and Thompson entered his truck, where he fired a shot toward Slaughter and the building.
Thompson pleaded guilty to charges similar to Slaughter’s last year and was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Brown said Slaughter then crossed the street to enter his own car and took out a gun, which he shot at the restaurant and Thompson’s vehicle as he was leaving. A bullet struck the occupied building and security cameras captured the events on photo and video, she said. No one was injured in the incident.
Slaughter was wanted for months before a police investigation found he was back in Lynchburg, Brown said. When LPD officers found a car they suspected he was driving, the car took off and the officers pursued it, eventually arresting Slaughter.
His attorney, Greg Smith, said Monday that the plea deal was in his best interest. Judge F. Patrick Yeatts sentenced him to six years, five of which is mandatory minimum time for possessing a gun as a violent felon. After serving his sentence, he’ll be on supervised probation for two years and need to be on good behavior for 20 years. He is also now barred from all Lynchburg Waffle House locations.