Second group of beagles being relocated to Lynchburg Humane Society

The Lynchburg Humane Society has brought a second group of 20 beagles to its Center for Pets as part of thousands being removed from a mass-breeding facility following animal welfare concerns.

The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of about 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, a Wednesday news release stated.

The transfer plan comes as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility.

The transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo RMS LLC, with the agreement of the Humane Society of the United States to assume the responsibility of coordinating placement.

The transfer began Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m. and is taking place over 60 days, and the dogs will be up for adoption via Lynchburg Humane Society and other shelters and rescues.

Those interested in adopting a beagle from the Lynchburg Humane Society can fill out an adoption questionnaire at www.lynchburghumane.org/adoption or stop by the Center for Pets during open hours to speak with the adoptions team.

“The Lynchburg Humane Society is grateful for the outpouring of support we received for the 21 beagles we rescued from the Envigo facility earlier this month. Because of the community’s generosity, we are able to rescue 20 more beagles and help them find happiness," Jill Mollohan, executive director, said in the release. These precious dogs will likely need more medical care and other needs than the first group. If you would like to help the beagles and all of the pets we care for with their journey to find happiness, please consider fostering, adopting, volunteering, or donating to their care."