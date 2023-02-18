Lynchburg area community members took a walk through local and national Black history Saturday during the second Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk, hosted by the Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative (LAYSI).

The crowd of around 200 walkers set out from the Fifth Street traffic circle, made their way up honorary Martin Luther King Boulevard and through the historic Black neighborhood, taking a right at Taylor Street.

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed was among walkers and spoke on her way up Fifth Street.

“...That’s really what we want to try and emphasize today, is that we would love to continue to spread his message of unity and love in our city and that’s what today is about, and moving forward with that same message,” she said of King's legacy and the Unity walk.

Inside Old City Cemetery walkers were greeted by actors portraying Virginia Marie Cabell Randolph and Lugie Carter Buck Ferguson, who wore suffragette sashes over 1920s-era garb. The two educators and activists were next door neighbors on Harrison Street and are buried next to each other in the cemetery.

Ferguson and Randolph are among the around 20,000 people buried in Old City Cemetery, two-thirds of them Black.

Now, Gloria Simon and Libby Jefferson bring the historic figures to life, and told their stories to the crowd.

Jefferson, playing Ferguson, said she worked as a hairdresser, and taught in Lynchburg City Public Schools: “Regardless of what I was doing, I liked to make sure that my people had strong hair or strong minds.”

Randolph and Ferguson were among the first 12 women in Lynchburg who registered to vote on Sept. 1, 1920, after the 19th Amendment guaranteed American women the right to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Simon, as Randolph, said she and her friend Ferguson didn’t stop there: “We did more talking and spreading about voting then the biggest gossip you could find told tales. We told everybody about voting because we wanted everybody out there.”

Ashley Meyer, manager of marketing and historical research for Old City Cemetery, said Saturday's crowd was much bigger than she was expecting.

"That's really great. And we hope that it continues to grow every year," Meyer said.

Walkers looped around the Legacy Museum of African American History on Monroe Street and headed back to the Fifth Street traffic circle, where audio was playing from King’s final “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, which he delivered on April 3, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, a day before he was assassinated.

Participants who’d filled out cards with trivia from stops on the walk were eligible to win prizes. LAYSI coordinator Nathanial Marshall was handing out Chick-fil-A and McDonalds gift certificates. Speaking about the organization’s mission, Marshall said “the best way to get kids involved is through sports.”

LAYSI collaborates with partner community organizations to promote health and teamwork and to strengthen local youth through sports, according to its website.

Marshall said Schewels Home and the Lynchburg Office of Economic Development and Tourism were among sponsors for the event. The University of Lynchburg golf and women’s soccer teams were among participants, and Marshall said LAYSI receives “major support” from the university.

Lynchburg City Public Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards addressed the crowd before walkers set off.

“Our Young people are also teachers. So sometimes, adults, we need to stop, we need to look at young people when they help each other, pick each other up, praise each other," Edwards said. "We need to look at young people when they’re representing, clapping, and being proud for one another, and we need to say that’s what we need to do.

Because that’s what Dr. King stalked about when he talked about the beloved community. It includes each of us, it includes all of us, regardless of color, race, creed, or age.”