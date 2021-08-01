Second Stage Amherst garden dedicated to two women 'who cultivate beauty'

Osinga immigrated to the U.S. from the Netherlands with her husband in 1952 and settled in Amherst County, bringing their culture over in more ways than one — many at Saturday’s event recalled them introducing yogurt to the area.

Douwina and Jan Osinga were central to Sweet Briar College’s farm and dairy operations for decades, and Douwina Osinga was also remembered for being very active in the Village Garden Club in Amherst.

Meeks said plans for the garden had to come together quickly in the spring to get it planted, picking out and ordering perennials and pink flowers that Osinga would’ve loved.

Osinga’s daughters helped to get everything planted, which Gurtler said was an intense labor of love.

“It was people coming together, you know?” she said. “It was joyous.”

Ieka Scully, one of Osinga’s daughters, said she was lucky to chip in while visiting from Connecticut at the time.

“There were a lot of garden club members who wanted to come and do something and they approached us and they said, ‘What do you think about creating a memorial garden?’” she said.