City leaders were on hand at Lynchburg’s E.C. Glass High School on Wednesday for the announcement of a new fundraising project aimed at adding another layer of school safety to the midtown high school as the division continues to promote “safety first,” the superintendent of the school division said.

The fundraising project was announced as a partnership between Lynchburg City Schools, the Lynchburg Police Department and Safe Schools Lynchburg.

Rick Read, chair of the Safe Schools Lynchburg committee — which sets out to enhance the security of all Lynchburg City Schools’ facilities — announced the task force is embarking on a fundraising mission to collect the money needed to install security film on all of the glass windows and doors at E.C. Glass, a project he says will give law enforcement more time to respond to active shooter events.

“Once you put it on the glass, you can shoot numerous times,” Read said. “But it still delays the perpetrator from being able to get in. And the longer we can delay the perpetrator, it gives law enforcement more time to get there.”

The volunteer-led committee, Read said, was born out of the May 2022 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“I was sitting at home, like everybody else sick to my stomach,” he said about the day of the Uvalde school shooting. “So I called the chief ... and so that led to me and them, we all started calling around and we put together this task force.”

Read said after looking at various options, the task force settled on the security film project, which will be overlaid on all of the glass exteriors at the midtown high school once the money is raised.

Read said the committee needs about $65,000 to complete the project at Glass, with $18,000 raised so far. The film is a product of the 3M Company, he said.

After harrowing video from a March school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, showed a shooter firing through glass doors and windows to enter the school building, a layer of security film on the windows could be the preventative measure that gives law enforcement extra “critical” seconds to respond, Lynchburg’s Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema said.

“Anytime we have the ability to delay or deny someone access into the building, those seconds are critical,” Zuidema said. “... Those seconds can really make a huge difference to the safety and security of the building and the staff and students that are inside.”

Superintendent Crystal Edwards, after citing numerous other security measures the school has adopted recently, such as security vestibules, grants for school security officers and threat assessment teams across all buildings, said there’s “not enough money” the division could use for safety.

“I have a member of my team who says, ‘Safety first because safety second just doesn’t make any sense,’” Edwards said. “So when we talk about safety, we need to commit to keeping and preserving our learning environment.”

Zuidema said the increased security measures go beyond just adding another layer of security to the building. It adds security against mental health struggles for students.

“It’s something that we all deal with. And our young men and young women who are in schools ... are dealing with a lot of things that those of us who have been out of school for a while probably didn’t have to deal with — a lot of stress they’re under every day,” he said.

Edwards said this work is important because it fosters a productive learning environment when students feel safe.

“What we want to see are the happy faces, kids learning, kids engaging in wonderful activities, thinking about their next steps,” she said. “We don’t want to see what we see in the media with gun violence that enters our schools. Not here, not in Lynchburg City Schools.”

E.C. Glass was selected to be the pilot school because it has the most students, Read said. He also said it was chosen because he believes it will be the most expensive school to outfit with the security film.

Read said the committee hopes to raise enough funds to install the security film by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. If the fundraising effort is a success, he said he wants to see the film on the exteriors of all LCS buildings, which he said would be in the ballpark of $1 million.

Donations to the fund to put the security film at E.C. Glass High School can be made on the Safe Schools Lynchburg website at safeschoolslynchburg.com.