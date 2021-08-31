Sedalia Center country fair returning this year

After being canceled last year for the first known time in more than 30 years, the Sedalia Center Country Fair is returning to Big Island.
A celebration of the area’s rural, agricultural lifestyles and Appalachian culture, this year’s fair will include a draft horse show; mule and donkey classes showcasing the working equines' ability; a sheep herding exhibition; a blacksmithing exhibition; a senior line dancing performance by the Bedford Senior Line Dancers; and live music from the Dale Overstreet Blue Grass Band, representing three generations of a local bluegrass family.
Hosted on the 17-acre campus of the Sedalia Center — an old elementary school built for Black students in the late 1950s during segregation — the country fair is a longstanding tradition in the community.
The Sedalia Center, a nonprofit arts organization formally opened in 1989, hosted the first organized country fair in 1990, but the event had been going on informally prior to that date, said Doris McCabe, chair of the Sedalia Center board and daughter-in-law of Sedalia Center co-founder, the late artist Annis McCabe.
“She felt very strongly that working through art — the problem of, ‘How do I do this? How do I get this idea on paper, or in clay, or in writing?’ — is the way we work through problems in life. So she put the place together ‘for the art of living, and the living arts,’” McCabe said.
In addition to its mission of promoting and showcasing artistic work from emerging artists in the region, the Sedalia Center includes agricultural components with an emphasis on sustainability and renewable energy, because agriculture is “the art of living,” McCabe said. To that end, Mountain Run Permaculture will be at the country fair to share about sustainable horticulture.
The return of the country fair brings with it a new feature to the docket of events: a dramatic reading by Liberty High School performing arts students called “Tales from Appalachia: The Three Old Women's Bet.”
Set in the 1940s Blue Ridge region of Appalachia, the comedy is an adaptation of a Blue Ridge folk tale penned by R. Rex Stephenson about three country sisters and housewives who don’t agree on much except that they must have married “the biggest fools on the face of the earth.” The sisters decide to make their husbands think they are going mad by tricking them into acts of humiliation, and hilarity ensues.
The 30-minute, one-act show follows the antics while remaining true to Appalachian culture, history and flavor, said Shayna Crews, theater and dance director at LHS. She likened the production to “The Andy Griffith Show.”
“I’m really making sure that we stay true to the authenticity of Appalachia,” Crews said. “All these kids come with such history with the area, so we’re pulling from that.”
The reading at the fair will give theater students in the cast of eight practice performing for an audience before taking the one-act comedy to this year’s Virginia High School League one-act theater competition, Crews said.
“This will enhance our art exhibition, ‘Scenes from Appalachia,’” said Linda Scott, operations manager of the Sedalia Center.
Masks will be encouraged indoors, where fair attendees may view gallery exhibitions, McCabe said, but will not be required outside. Concessions will be available on site.