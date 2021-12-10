Sensory-friendly night of Bedford’s Festival of Trees expands access to holiday cheer

BEDFORD — The Bedford Area Welcome Center on Burks Hill Road opened its doors after hours Thursday night for a sensory-friendly evening of Bedford’s annual Festival of Trees.
The sensory night, a one-time only offering this year, was the first of its kind in the 13-year history of the event, which runs from the end of November through the first week of January.
With a new theme each year, local businesses and organizations are invited to decorate and enter a Christmas tree according to that theme. A festive mini-forest is set up in the welcome center, and members of the public can come in, admire the trees, and cast a vote for their favorite by paying $1 per vote. Proceeds raised by the end of the festival benefit the charitable organization each business chose to raise money for through the event.
Creating a sensory-friendly experience made the growing community tradition accessible to a wider base, inclusive of those with sensory needs.
The Bedford Area Welcome Center teamed up with the nonprofit GFWC Bedford Woman’s Club for the occasion. The club, part of the global General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is a civic, community-focused club for women. This year, the Blue Ridge District, which encompasses the Bedford club, added autism awareness to its priorities.
“We find it a privilege to be able to host it here,” said Anita Dengel, visitor services and volunteer coordinator for the Bedford Area Welcome Center.
Individuals with various physical, developmental, behavioral, and emotional needs or conditions such as autism might sometimes become overstimulated or overwhelmed by environments that are busy, noisy, bright or flashy, or otherwise highly involved in engaging the senses. These factors can make it challenging for those with sensory needs to enjoy events such as the Festival of Trees, with blinking lights and people galore.
Sensory-friendly environments are geared toward mitigating potential triggers, making a space comfortable for those with sensory needs.
When the welcome center opened its doors for a two-hour period on the sensory night, crowd control measures were in place, no flickering lights operated, music was silenced, and a special quiet room was available if anyone needed a calming place to relax.
Attendees wandered through the indoor forest of 30 trees in a more comfortable atmosphere.
Welcome Center volunteer Yolanda Adams also is a member of the GFWC Bedford Women’s Club and pitched the idea of a sensory-friendly night during the Festival of Trees.
The Blue Ridge District's current president, Amber Holdren, has a 12-year-old son with autism, and raising awareness for the condition fit well into the club's community-oriented goals.
At a district meeting months ago, a speaker asked anyone in the audience who had a relationship with an autistic individual or family to raise their hands.
“I don’t have anybody in my immediate family on the spectrum, so I had no idea how it affected just everyday lives. Just to get somebody to be calm enough in the morning enough to get his shoes onto take him to school,” Adams said.
“I was surprised, out of the 60-some ladies that were at the meeting, how many raised their hands,” Adams said. “I was astonished at this. The more I learned about it, the more I found out about it, I was just struck at all the different layers of this.”
Tess Jones, whose daughter has autism, said the environment was "perfect."
"It’s not too loud. It’s not very crowded," Jones said as her children admired one of the displays. "Crowded areas with a lot of people, it kind of gets to her, and I feel like this is perfect for her."
Adams said she hopes the sensory night will become a regular part of the annual Festival of Trees.
“It’s like everybody knows someone who has some kind of sensory setback, so it has a special place for many individuals here. It’s not just for those who have those specific needs, but for their family members,” Dengel said.