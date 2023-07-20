APPOMATTOX — A judge has continued sentencing for an Appomattox County man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a Lynchburg area man’s October 2020 killing after issues with the defendant’s attorney came to the forefront of a hearing Thursday.

A jury found Enrico Andre Moss, 32, guilty on the murder charge and one count each of abduction, arson, conspiracy to commit abduction for money or benefit, conspiracy to commit arson, concealing or altering a dead body, conspiring to conceal a body and destruction of property during a trial in January. Moss was scheduled for sentencing Thursday in Appomattox Circuit Court but Jason Anthony, his attorney, said he was not prepared to go forward due a recent conflict with Moss.

Anthony told Judge Andy Nelson that Moss no longer wanted his representation and based on a breakdown and recent “vote of no confidence” in his performance he wasn’t able to come into the sentencing hearing prepared. Nelson did not grant a motion to withdraw Anthony as attorney but continued the case until 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17 to give Moss more time to prepare and possibly get a new attorney in place.

Moss was among five co-defendants charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020, killing of Carlos Levell Rose, 45, whose remains were found by law enforcement inside a burned 2002 GMC Yukon off State Park Road near Holliday Lake State Park.

Mik’Tavis Elonta Naeshu Green, of Prospect; Keyante Ke’Shaun Robinson, of Lynchburg; and Artenna Kainna Horsley-Robey, of Lynchburg, also were arrested on the same charges as Moss. Green and Robinson, whom Appomattox County Commonwealth’s Attorney Les Fleet said were the triggermen in Rose’s death, also were charged with using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Moss was the only co-defendant to go to trial. Horsley-Robey testified at his Jan. 11 trial she had a sexual relationship with Rose, her godfather.

Horsley-Robey testified Moss was highly upset about the relationship when he discovered text exchanges between the two. Prosecutor Kia Scott said at the trial Rose, a well-known marijuana dealer in Lynchburg, met up with Horsley-Robey at a Lynchburg parking lot near the James River and she got into his vehicle.

Horsley-Robey “lured” Rose to Madison Heights on a spot near the U.S. 29 Bypass and Moss, Green and Robinson descended on Rose’s vehicle and seized him, prosecutors have said.

Horsley-Robey testified she and Moss rode in Moss’ vehicle behind Rose’s Yukon that Robinson drove with Green also in the vehicle while Rose was held at gunpoint.

Green and Robinson both said they shot Rose after he went for a gun, Horsley-Robey testified. Moss told the two “you did what you had to do” and the four co-defendants drove in the two vehicles, eventually reaching the state park. Horsley-Robey said at Moss’ direction, she contacted his brother, Montel Shaquille Croner, who brought two cans of gasoline that were used to set Rose’s Yukon on fire.

Scott told jurors Moss orchestrated Rose’s abduction, was in charge and was an active participant in the unfolding of events that night.

Horsley-Robey recently was sentenced to nine years in prison while Green and Robinson each received 25-year prison sentences. Croner received a 10-year suspended jail sentence and supervised probation for his role in the fire.

Fleet has said Green fired the first shot into Rose’s head and the second shot to the victim’s chest came shortly after from Robinson’s gun. Rose was dead before the fire, with the cause of death being gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to the autopsy’s findings, Fleet said.

Fleet “strenuously” objected to continuing the sentencing Thursday and said some members of Rose’s family drove from out of state to attend. Family members of Rose expressed frustration with the continuance and Anthony told them “I’m sorry” in the courtroom.

Fleet said the evidence against Moss is “overwhelming and beyond a reasonable doubt” and the sentencing was continued twice in the past six months.

“What about the rights of the victims?” Fleet said.

Nelson agreed Moss has had adequate time to get new attorney representation if he desired and the motion for a new one appeared to be “posturing.”

The judge told Moss to be ready for sentencing 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17. “This matter is going to come to a conclusion,” Nelson said.

Sheila Anderson, Rose’s mother, testified at previous sentencings she is nearly blind and her condition has worsened since her son’s death.

James Rose, the victim’s uncle who said he drove 500 miles to be at the sentencing, was frustrated by the continuance of the final sentencing hearing among the co-defendants. He said after the hearing he believes it is a delay tactic on Moss’s part.

“I would say ‘Mr. Moss, you are a coward,’” Rose said.

He said the matter needs to be ended quickly.

“This thing is tearing my family apart. It took my sister’s eyesight,” Rose said. “And it’s killing my family. We need to get this behind us…”