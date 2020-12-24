Serve: The word for 2021

Do you choose a “word for the year?”

My word for the coming year is serve. At the real estate office where I hang my license, we are all challenged each year to choose a word — a word that we strive for and try to exemplify in our professional conduct.

In the past, I’ve chosen the words persistence, purposeful and excellence. All good words for a Realtor. Let me tell you why I’m changing the focus from what I try to be to what I try to do.

Several years ago, I came across the book, “Think and Grow Rich,” by Napoleon Hill. This is one of my top five favorite books! Reviews will tell you this is a book about growing your professional and personal success. The writer studied the most successful people of his time, such as Carnegie and Rockefeller, to determine the key to success. What stood out is with every story he relates is the importance of giving to others. Actually, it’s more than giving to others. The key theme was helping others to prosper. When this is your focus, you will prosper and grow and lead a life of satisfaction and success. We all want to prosper.