Sessions allowing public input on future of CVTC campus set for Nov. 9-13

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, in partnership with local government and regional business leaders, will host a five-day session aimed at receiving public feedback on the redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center.

The in-person sessions will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 to Nov. 12 and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place in downtown Lynchburg. For those unable to attend, meeting materials will be posted to the Training Center Redevelopment Plan website after each session at www.trainingcentermasterplan.com.

CVTC, a state-run facility for residents with disabilities, is closing after more than a century of operating in Madison Heights. The campus on roughly 350 acres, which includes just more than 90 buildings, relocated its last resident in early April and has since been closed to the public.

The alliance is seeking the input of Lynchburg area residents and stakeholders on the future of the site, which is targeted for redevelopment. A master plan to attract potential investors and developers was formally launched in October.

Redevelopment of the CVTC site is regional priority of public and private partners. The property near the James River is considered an important economic development asset and connects the communities of Madison Heights and Lynchburg, according the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

