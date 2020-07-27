Settlement conference set in Whitehurst lawsuit against Bedford school board

A lawsuit filed by a former deputy superintendent at Bedford County Public Schools alleging sexual discrimination and retaliation is now scheduled for a settlement conference.

Cherie Whitehurst filed a federal lawsuit in March against the Bedford County School Board and Superintendent Doug Schuch, demanding $5 million in damages and lost pay.

She claimed Schuch had made discriminatory comments against her for years, which she reported to the school board’s human resources department in late 2016.

Whitehurst had challenged Schuch following an interview of a candidate applying to be a school principal, she claimed in her suit, and he gave notice of Whitehurst’s demotion the next day without any specific reason why.

She then filed a sex-based discrimination claim with the school board, the suit states, and was met the following day with notice of yet another demotion, this time to a teaching position.

U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon agreed to dismiss Whitehurst’s claims involving Schuch earlier this month, while leaving intact her claims against the school board intact.