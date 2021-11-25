Settlement directs future care for former CVTC resident

A Lynchburg family now has assurance that their daughter will get care from state providers that aligns with her religious beliefs after officials signed a settlement this month in their lawsuit.

Alisha Gupta was the last resident to leave the Central Virginia Training Center in April 2020 after living there most of her life, since she has disabilities that necessitate constant care. Adjusting to her new home at Hiram Davis Medical Center in Petersburg was difficult, where routines her family had developed to care for and feed her were disrupted, their lawsuit states.

The coronavirus pandemic meant her parents, Atul Gupta and Shashi Lata, weren’t able to visit her, since many people at Hiram Davis have delicate constitutions. Atul Gupta said a visit this past August was the first time they were able to see her in person since the move.

The family follows Jain and Hindu religious traditions, which include a natural, vegetarian diet that should be consumed by hand and not by machine, as well as daily bathing and modesty standards, according to court filings.

Among other complaints in their lawsuit, the Guptas said caregivers at Hiram Davis switched Alisha to a diet that fails her dietary religious needs and haven’t given her access to a Hindu priest, despite providing a pastor on the campus daily.