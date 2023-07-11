A lawsuit filed against Centra Health by an oncologist who accused the provider of banning him in retaliation for raising concerns about improper practices has reached a settlement.

Dr. Dwight Oldham filed suit against the health care provider in November 2018. Oldham worked at the Lynchburg Hematology Oncology Clinic for decades and entered into a professional services agreement with Centra in 2014 when the company purchased the clinic.

“The parties have amicably resolved the litigation,” said Diane Ludwig, Centra’s public information officer and senior vice president of marketing and communications, in a statement Tuesday. “Centra thanks Dr. Dwight Oldham for his many years of dedicated service to the greater Lynchburg cancer community. His efforts improved patient care and honored Centra’s mission to improve the health and quality of life for the communities we serve. Centra has lifted its ban and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

In the lawsuit, filed as a whistleblower complaint in U.S. District Court, he accused the provider of improperly and excessively ordering routine MRIs, which has led to anywhere from 50 to 100 unnecessary breast MRIs per year, according to the lawsuit. While the national average for using a breast MRI after a cancer diagnosis is about 33%, Centra’s use was 74% in 2016, according to the lawsuit.

Oldham started raising concerns about Centra’s breast imaging practices in 2016, including speaking with former Centra CEO E. W. Tibbs about the issue. That discussion resulted in Tibbs shaking up administrative assignments, including removal of Oldham as director for medical oncology. Tibbs no longer works for the health care provider, which now is led by Amy Carrier, who took the helm in 2021.

Centra banned Oldham from its facilities for “threatening behavior” on Nov. 28, 2017, two days after he was at the oncology office reviewing files in order to file complaints, court documents state. In Centra’s request for the case to be dismissed, it insisted Oldham was banned for disruptive behavior regarding a Centra administrator. Oldham admitted he “made unkind remarks” to the administrator when served with an HR complaint in August 2017, court documents state, and he later received a letter of reprimand about it.

His suit requested Centra reinstate his contracted employment, along with unspecified monetary damages.