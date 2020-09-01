Seven crashes close part of Lynchburg Expressway

No injuries or fatalities were reported after a series of car crashes outside downtown Lynchburg Tuesday morning halted traffic along U.S. 29 southbound.

Police first responded to reports of a crash near the Lynchburg Expressway's Grace Street exit just after 8 a.m. Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson Carrie Dungan said. Drivers reported driving off the road into bushes to avoid the crash sites.

"After the report of the original crash, several other vehicles crashed along the same stretch of roadway, resulting in a total of at least seven separate crashes involving more than 11 vehicles," police said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, "the cause of these crashes was a slick substance on the roadway."

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene to evaluate those in the vehicles, which were in "separate pockets of accidents" rather than one large pile-up, Dungan said. Multiple drivers reported running over a slick spot in the road, and Lynchburg Public Works employees spread sand in the area to help absorb anything there.

LPD is investigating what may have caused that slick surface, Dungan said. Wet weather conditions likely helped to spread whatever it was, she added.