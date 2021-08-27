Sewer replacement project to shut down portions of Lynchburg trail system

Lynchburg trail users may experience some interruptions over the next year as the city installs a new sewer system along the Blackwater Creek Trail near Randolph Place, which will impact sections of the trail and force several closures.
While a portion of the Blackwater Creek Trail will be closed for about three months at the onset of the project, the East Randolph Place trailhead and parking lot and a large section of the Beaver Trail will be closed for the entirety of the project, which is estimated to take 15 months.
Slated to start Sept. 7, the Randolph Savoy Interceptor replacement project, a long-awaited $1.5 million undertaking, will replace aging infrastructure, ultimately ensuring the stability of the area's sewer system and working to prevent sewer overflows.
The system in that area is estimated to be about 80 years old, and the sewer was not sized for peak flows. Between non-sealed pipe joints, tree root intrusion and little to no maintenance access, it's been a "major problem for the city," according to Eric Schrader, a project engineer with the city.
Tim Mitchell, director of water resources, said the project would "limit or reduce" sewer overflows.
But for some area residents, the project has raised a number of concerns. With it comes the promise of heavy equipment, more than a year of construction, the closure of a highly-used trail access point, and the clearing of three acres of trees within the Blackwater Creek Natural Area.
It involves the replacement of 905 feet of 12-inch sewer pipe, 505 feet of 8-inch sewer pipe, 15 manholes, four stream crossings and an aerial crossing, among other work. While primary construction is located in the Blackwater Creek Natural Area off the East Randolph Place lot, construction also will occur off Sumpter Street and Norfolk Avenue along the creek.
A few residents came out to Thursday's public meeting to voice concerns, with others engaging online.
For Whitney Delaney, who lives on East Randolph Place just a few homes up from the trailhead, she fears the closure is going to have a big impact on the neighborhood.
The trailhead lot will be used as a construction laydown area for the entirety of the project, and no pedestrians or vehicles will be allowed to access the trail from that point.
For about the first 90 days, beginning in September, a section of Blackwater Creek Trail, about 100 feet on either side of the Randolph Place Trailhead, will be gated off and impassable.
Greg Blair, a construction manager with Lynchburg Water Resources, said it was a decision officials agonized over for a long time. Ultimately, the department decided to keep the trailhead and lot closed for the duration, based on safety concerns.
"We knew it was a primary access and didn’t want to inconvenience the public and trail users more than we needed to," Blair said. "Safety is first and foremost, for the public, for the trail users, for the bikers, walkers, the runners. We could not chance the idea of even one person getting down there and getting hurt.”
Delaney not only lives near and frequently uses the trailhead and Blackwater Creek Trail, but she runs an Airbnb from her home on East Randolph Place, and said the proximity to the trails is a draw for many people looking to stay.
"It's one of the major selling points," she said. She also often rides her bike to work, and has fears that trees in her backyard— some of which were marked with flags in March — could be cleared as a part of the project.
Carla Heath, who also was present at the meeting, voiced similar fears. She remembers other projects that cleared trees in the area, and had concerns this project would see the same issues arise.
Chris Higgins, parks service manager with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, which is partnering with Water Resources on the project, said the three acres of trees would not be cleared in a large swathe but instead in a less invasive, narrow corridor along the sewer line.
The contractor will be accessing the sewer lines through the Blackwater Run subdivision, currently under development, to clear and log heavy timber for the first month of the project. Elmwood Avenue is the planned access route for logging operations.
Higgins said diligence has been taken to avoid large and important trees, and he felt the natural landscape and visual along the trail would be protected.
There would also be stream bank protection and stormwater pond improvements as part of the project.
“Not only is it improving the sewer for the community, we’re going to play off of it and improve the trail system for everybody at the same time," Higgins said. "The sewer project is a very important project for infrastructure in the city, but we see it as an opportunity."
Parks and Recreation will be using the construction roads and clearing to expand and improve the earthen Beaver Trail after it reopens. This includes new creek crossings and expansion of the trail.