Sewer replacement project to shut down portions of Lynchburg trail system

It involves the replacement of 905 feet of 12-inch sewer pipe, 505 feet of 8-inch sewer pipe, 15 manholes, four stream crossings and an aerial crossing, among other work. While primary construction is located in the Blackwater Creek Natural Area off the East Randolph Place lot, construction also will occur off Sumpter Street and Norfolk Avenue along the creek.

A few residents came out to Thursday's public meeting to voice concerns, with others engaging online.

For Whitney Delaney, who lives on East Randolph Place just a few homes up from the trailhead, she fears the closure is going to have a big impact on the neighborhood.

The trailhead lot will be used as a construction laydown area for the entirety of the project, and no pedestrians or vehicles will be allowed to access the trail from that point.

For about the first 90 days, beginning in September, a section of Blackwater Creek Trail, about 100 feet on either side of the Randolph Place Trailhead, will be gated off and impassable.

Greg Blair, a construction manager with Lynchburg Water Resources, said it was a decision officials agonized over for a long time. Ultimately, the department decided to keep the trailhead and lot closed for the duration, based on safety concerns.