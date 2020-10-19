Share Greater Lynchburg website aims to highlight nonprofits' needs

“And it became clear that this virus was spreading like crazy and I was looking around and just started thinking about what's going to happen,” he said.

He felt that if all nonprofits and government agencies in the greater Lynchburg area coordinated at 100% and were operating at peak proficiency, there would still be shortcomings in meeting all the needs of the community.

Bill Bodine, president of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, was a part of this group and is well aware of what local nonprofits needs are.

“We don’t really have anything this comprehensive and useful for the nonprofit community yet,” he said.

He said the foundation would often get calls from people looking to volunteer or people looking to find food and were unsure where to go.

“So we thought this was a great fit for people to have a resource so they can look it up for themselves,” he said.

Bodine said he spends a lot of time preaching to nonprofits about collaboration efforts because so many are trying to do the same thing with limited resources.