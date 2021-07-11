Shentel, Comcast boosting internet offerings in Lynchburg area

Two telecommunication companies, Shentel and Comcast, have begun offering what they tout as faster and more reliable internet options to local customers this year.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, aka Shentel, now is offering a new fiber-optic network in Lynchburg to residential and business customers. The technology, branded Glo Fiber, reaches more than 42,000 households in the city.
Launched in 2019, Glo Fiber delivers next-generation fiber-to-the-home gigabit broadband internet access, livestreaming TV and digital home phone service to Harrisonburg, Staunton, Front Royal, Winchester, Salem and Roanoke, according to Shentel.
Chris Kyle, vice president of industry and regulatory affairs at Shentel, said the new technology is the gold standard in Lynchburg.
“This is choice, this is competition and consumers are going to benefit from this,” he said. “So with our technology, this is a big bet that we're making but we're confident in that because we've got a great background and a solid history of doing this.”
The 120-year-old company based out of Edinburg has been building fiber in Lynchburg for a while but is new to offering services to residential markets.
“With this technology, it's all about internet, and the pandemic, if it did nothing else, really put a bright spotlight on broadband,” Kyle said. “The fiber to the home is a fiber connection [in which] we’ll deliver the highest speeds that are available and we can upgrade those speeds without tearing up the street again. It’s upgradable and is the best technology out there.”
He said COVID-19 proved how well networks perform when there are multiple learners or multiple people working from home.
“And many of those networks in areas that we compete with didn't perform well. They were overloaded by the bandwidth demands put on them in each home by a couple kids learning, a couple adults trying to work from home,” he said.
Glo Fiber launched earlier this year in Lynchburg, and Shentel has construction activities that will go throughout this year and into the next in the city’s various neighborhoods.
He said the service wouldn’t have been made possible if it weren’t for the support from the city, which Shentel went to in early 2019 about its plans for faster internet options.
“This is transformative from an economic development point of view,” he said. “For companies wanting to expand or relocate to Lynchburg, they want this technology for their workers to work from home or just as a quality of life.”
Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said the city was pleased to be a partner in the development of additional internet options for residents and businesses in the community.
“Through expedited permit and construction review, plus our long-standing franchise agreements for use of city property, we made every effort to streamline this development process so that our partners could deliver additional internet service opportunities for Lynchburg,” he said. “Through collaborative partnerships like this, the city works to build a more connected city and enhance the business environment so that everyone in our community can thrive.”
Meanwhile, Comcast announced in June it would introduce gigabit internet service to residential and business customers in Lynchburg.
Sandy Arnette, public relations manager for Comcast, said bringing gig speeds to Lynchburg and other areas of Virginia and Maryland are part of the company's ongoing investment to better serve customers.
She said Comcast will continue to expand and improve its network.
“Comcast is the nation’s largest gigabit internet provider and operates one of the world’s largest, smartest, fastest and most reliable fiber-based networks in the country," she said. "We compete every day with providers that offer different technologies. But, customers continue to choose Comcast because we offer an unparalleled internet experience that includes gigabit speeds across our footprint, the best Wi-Fi coverage and controls in the home, and a network of more than 20 million Wi-Fi hotspots."
Comcast has invested billions of dollars in its network to make broadband widely available to more homes and business than anyone for decades, including in Lynchburg, Arnette said, where the company launched gigabit speeds in June.
"Beyond internet, we offer an extensive array of products and services spanning mobile, home security and video — including our award-winning voice remote — and we will continue to offer the best value to address a range of customer preferences, needs and price points," she said.