Shentel, Comcast boosting internet offerings in Lynchburg area

He said COVID-19 proved how well networks perform when there are multiple learners or multiple people working from home.

“And many of those networks in areas that we compete with didn't perform well. They were overloaded by the bandwidth demands put on them in each home by a couple kids learning, a couple adults trying to work from home,” he said.

Glo Fiber launched earlier this year in Lynchburg, and Shentel has construction activities that will go throughout this year and into the next in the city’s various neighborhoods.

He said the service wouldn’t have been made possible if it weren’t for the support from the city, which Shentel went to in early 2019 about its plans for faster internet options.

“This is transformative from an economic development point of view,” he said. “For companies wanting to expand or relocate to Lynchburg, they want this technology for their workers to work from home or just as a quality of life.”

Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said the city was pleased to be a partner in the development of additional internet options for residents and businesses in the community.