 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of Bedford man was unintentional

Sheriff: Fatal shooting of Bedford man was unintentional

{{featured_button_text}}

The fatal shooting of a Bedford man on Wednesday was unintentional, the Bedford County sheriff said.

Mathew Paul Beach, 30, was the victim, Sheriff Mike Miller said in a news release.

Dispatchers received a call around 5:12 p.m. from the 2800 block of Wheats Valley Road about an incident involving a firearm, Miller said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and will decide whether to pursue criminal charges once the investigation concludes. There is no threat to the public, Miller said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Johnson overcomes cerebral palsy and finds golf later in life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert