Sheriff: Fatal shooting of Bedford man was unintentional

The fatal shooting of a Bedford man on Wednesday was unintentional, the Bedford County sheriff said.
Mathew Paul Beach, 30, was the victim, Sheriff Mike Miller said in a news release.
Dispatchers received a call around 5:12 p.m. from the 2800 block of Wheats Valley Road about an incident involving a firearm, Miller said.
Authorities are continuing to investigate and will decide whether to pursue criminal charges once the investigation concludes. There is no threat to the public, Miller said.
