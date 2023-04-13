The owner of Triangle Tobacco and Vape in Appomattox was arrested on two drug charges Wednesday, including distribution of marijuana to a minor, according to the county's sheriff.

Ebrahim Ali-Mohammed Al-Gami, 47, of Appomattox, was arrested and charged with one count each of distribution of marijuana to a minor and possession with intent to distribute marijuana between half an ounce and five pounds, Sheriff Donald Simpson said in a news release.

According to the release, as part of an investigation into illegal product sales from the business, investigators executed a search warrant at the business, located at 189 Old Courthouse Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators collected numerous examples of suspected illegal products that were being sold in the business, the sheriff's office said.

The products seized will be sent to a state lab for additional testing and additional criminal charges may be forthcoming, according to the news release.

